A video showed a tourist who became reckless while at the Kruger National Park breaking a fundamental rule in the game reserve

The video of the moment when a Kruger National Park visitor threw all caution to the wind, upset South Africans

The man in the video, who demonstrated a lack of consideration, sparked outrage among South Africans

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Man breaks Kruger National Park rules to see lions. Image: Loek Fernengel / Pexels / Our Wild Journal / Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video posted on 29 March 2026, a brazen man who wanted to get a closer look at the wildlife put his life in danger. One of the golden rules at the Kruger National Park is that visitors must stay in their vehicles unless they are at designated areas. Briefly News reported that the game reserve takes rule violations seriously, as a tourist was fined thousands for exiting his vehicle.

A Facebook post by Our Wild Journal was of the moment that a man dared to go outside his vehicle after getting impatient during a lion sighting. Vehicles were lined up, and the man eager to see lions jumped out of the vehicle, hoping to get a better view of the lions. The motorist was using an Avis rental vehicle, which made people speculate that he was a non-South African tourist. Watch the video below:

SA slams Kruger National Park visitor

People felt that the video of the man who disregarded one of the golden rules of the national park was disrespectful. Many online users went into detail on how inconsiderate and risky his behaviour was. Read the comments calling out below:

Frequent game reserve visitors were horrified by the man breaking rules at Kruger National Park. Image: Stephan Torniczek / Pexels

Source: UGC

Hans Mieremet imagined the worst outcome:

'Ja, and then he gets attacked, and the lion gets put down, stupid idiot."

Charl Viljoen pointed out a way to track down the rule breaker:

"The branding on the door is of a rental company. Then #SanParks must take action towards them to put pressure on the visitors' actions."

Karen Reid was unimpressed by the tourist:

"Oh but please do not stop these tourists from getting out of their cars. Stupidity needs to come to full fruition in the wild."

Linde-anne Rolf wanted action taken against the man:

"Fine and ban this idiot out of all national parks."

Succeed Ted Mathebula added to the criticism:

"He undermines the lion's ability. When the lion charges, he won't even see where the door is."

Hanelize Robinson also felt the man would deserve anything that went wrong:

"Let nature take its course. Survival of the fittest! "

Cristian Flores dragged the man:

Others want to have a second chance at life, and this is what his life is worth, and he plays with it."

Other Briefly News stories about Kruger National Park

A Kruger National Park visitor was in hot water for recklessly driving in the game reserve, and many South Africans were disturbed by their behaviour.

In a follow-up story, the man faced so much outrage that he had to speak out and explain his side of the story, but it fell on deaf ears.

Online users share their reactions to the moment when a lion caused a traffic jam in Kruger National Park in a viral video.

Source: Briefly News