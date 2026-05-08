A lion at Gondwana Game Reserve in South Africa had the whole country in stitches after a video of the big cat casually strolling through the reserve with a traffic cone clamped in its mouth was shared on Facebook on 6 May 2026.

Lion stunned Mzansi with this unusual act. Images: ArriveAlive.co.za

Source: Facebook

ArriveAlive.co.za posted the clip with a very clear message for drivers: stay away from the hooter. The lion, however, had its own safety announcement to make.

Nobody told this lion that traffic cones are not accessories. The big cat walked through the reserve completely unbothered.

Mzansi sets up its own roadblock

South Africans flooded the comments section the moment the video went up. People joked that the lion was running its own roadblock deep inside the game reserve. Some said the big cat had clearly taken notes from law enforcement and decided to enforce its own rules on the road.

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The jokes kept coming, and honestly, it is hard to argue with the lion’s authority. If a full-grown lion is flagging you down in a nature reserve, you stop. No questions asked.

ArriveAlive shared the clip as part of a reminder about safe driving rules in game reserves and on nature farms. Hooting at animals is a serious no-no in those spaces, and this lion made a very compelling case for keeping things quiet out there.

The video was a good laugh, but the message behind it was serious. Wild animals in game reserves are unpredictable, and disturbing them can go sideways very fast. This particular lion chose comedy, but not all of them will.

See the Facebook clip below:

Source: Briefly News