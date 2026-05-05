The Constitutional Court will deliver its much-anticipated judgment in the Phala Phala matter on Friday

The case centres on the 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo game farm and the handling of the foreign currency allegedly stolen

The ruling is highly anticipated as it is expected to have major implications for accountability, governance

ConCourt to deliver the Phala Phala judgment. Images: ActionSA website and RunStudio

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —The Constitutional Court is set to hand down its highly anticipated judgment in the Phala Phala matter on Friday, 08 May 2026, at 10:00.

The ruling is expected to bring clarity to one of the most closely watched political and legal cases in South Africa in recent years.

The Phala-phala case

The case comes from the February 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo, where 580 000 US dollars were reportedly stolen. The incident triggered a series of investigations and political debates about whether proper procedures were followed in reporting the crime and handling the money involved.

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Imanuwela David and the Joseph siblings, Floriana and Ndilinasho, were arrested and are currently on trial for the robbery. Recently, the trial was postponed after the investigating officer, who was due to be cross-examined by the defence, fell ill and had to seek medical attention. The officer had previously testified about the confession statement obtained from the state’s 20th witness, who had been declared hostile after giving contradictory evidence. Magistrate Peter Manthata confirmed the adjournment, stressing the seriousness of attendance and bail conditions for the accused.

The matter escalated from a criminal investigation into a broader constitutional and governance issue. It led to scrutiny by the Public Protector, parliamentary processes, and legal challenges questioning aspects of how the matter was managed and disclosed.

See the post about the announcement of the judgment:

Concourt announces judgment

The Constitutional Court had previously written to EFF president Julius Malema after the party held multiple protests outside the Constitutional Court to demand the release of the Phala Phala judgment. The Chief Registrar wrote to Malema and informed him that the letter Malema wrote on 25 March 2026 was acknowledged, and a passing of the judgment will happen within a month. Malema also, in his letter to the Concourt, said that the judgment suffered a delay of over one year, and a grossly negligent failure of judges to perform their judicial duties may constitute misconduct.

Legal analysts say the judgment could have significant implications, not only for the individuals directly involved, but also for how future high-level complaints and investigations involving public office bearers are handled in South Africa.

The announcement has already drawn national attention, with political parties, legal experts, and members of the public expected to closely monitor the outcome.

IPID releases Phala Phala report

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) released a long-suppressed report into the 2020 Phala Phala farm burglary, recommending disciplinary action against two members of the Presidential Protection Service, Major General Wally Rhoode and Constable HH Rekhoto, over alleged involvement in a cover-up linked to the police response. The report, however, focused on the conduct of SAPS officials during and after the incident and does not make a direct finding of criminal liability against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly News