Phala Phala Farm Theft Case Postponed After Investigating Officer Falls Ill
- The Phala Phala farm theft trial has been postponed after the investigating officer fell ill before cross-examination
- Accused Imanuwela David and the Joseph siblings allegedly stole $580 000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Bela Bela farm in February 2020
- A hostile witness has given contradictory evidence, revealing details of their involvement in transporting the stolen cash
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LIMPOPO –The Phala Phala farm theft trial in Limpopo’s Modimolle Regional Court has hit another temporary roadblock. The case has been postponed to Monday, 23 March 2026.
According to SABC News, the delay comes after the investigating officer, who was due to be cross-examined by the defence, fell ill and had to seek medical attention.
The officer had previously testified about the confession statement obtained from the state’s 20th witness, who has been declared hostile after giving contradictory evidence. Magistrate Peter Manthata confirmed the adjournment, stressing the seriousness of attendance and bail conditions for the accused.
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Accused Allegedly Stole $580 000
The accused, Imanuwela David and the Joseph siblings, Floriana and Ndilinasho, allegedly broke into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Bela Bela in February 2020, making off with 580 000 US dollars.
During the trial, the hostile witness revealed details of how they assisted with transport during the theft. Magistrate Manthata warned that failure to attend the next hearing would result in a warrant of arrest and forfeiture of bail money.
Court searches for interpreter
In a related article, the court previously adjourned the case in October 2025, following complaints against the interpreter. The trial has faced numerous issues related to the witnesses and had to be postponed as the court searched for a new Oshiwambo interpreter. Oshiwambo is an official language in Namibia, where the three accused are residents
During proceedings at the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo on Monday, 6 October 2025, one of the accused alleged that the interpreter was not accurately relaying the information. It’s not the first time either that concerns were raised about the interpreter’s performance.
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Articles on the Phala-Phala scandal
- Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia confirmed that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report into the break-in and theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm has been declassified.
- ActionSA’s National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont, said the party was now preparing legal papers to challenge IPID’s decision. The party has been attempting to obtain the report since April 2025, but their efforts were repeatedly delayed.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to face fierce criticism from opposition MPs during the State of the Nation debate, over the Phala Phala scandal.
- EFF leader Julius Malema announced that party members will stage pickets outside the Constitutional Court every month until the long-awaited Phala Phala judgment is delivered.
- Julius Malema doesn’t want President Cyril Ramaphosa to be removed by a Motion of No Confidence, but rather impeached over the Pahala Phalala saga.
Previously, Briefly News reported that the State confirmed that it had 23 witnesses ready to testify in the matter against the trio, but the president is not one of them. The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dhzangi stated that the president would not be among the State’s witnesses.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.