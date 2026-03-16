The Phala Phala farm theft trial has been postponed after the investigating officer fell ill before cross-examination

Accused Imanuwela David and the Joseph siblings allegedly stole $580 000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Bela Bela farm in February 2020

A hostile witness has given contradictory evidence, revealing details of their involvement in transporting the stolen cash

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The Phala Phala trial has been postponed after the investigating officer fell ill. Image: @SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO –The Phala Phala farm theft trial in Limpopo’s Modimolle Regional Court has hit another temporary roadblock. The case has been postponed to Monday, 23 March 2026.

According to SABC News, the delay comes after the investigating officer, who was due to be cross-examined by the defence, fell ill and had to seek medical attention.

The officer had previously testified about the confession statement obtained from the state’s 20th witness, who has been declared hostile after giving contradictory evidence. Magistrate Peter Manthata confirmed the adjournment, stressing the seriousness of attendance and bail conditions for the accused.

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Accused Allegedly Stole $580 000

The accused, Imanuwela David and the Joseph siblings, Floriana and Ndilinasho, allegedly broke into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Bela Bela in February 2020, making off with 580 000 US dollars.

During the trial, the hostile witness revealed details of how they assisted with transport during the theft. Magistrate Manthata warned that failure to attend the next hearing would result in a warrant of arrest and forfeiture of bail money.

Court searches for interpreter

In a related article, the court previously adjourned the case in October 2025, following complaints against the interpreter. The trial has faced numerous issues related to the witnesses and had to be postponed as the court searched for a new Oshiwambo interpreter. Oshiwambo is an official language in Namibia, where the three accused are residents

During proceedings at the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo on Monday, 6 October 2025, one of the accused alleged that the interpreter was not accurately relaying the information. It’s not the first time either that concerns were raised about the interpreter’s performance.

Articles on the Phala-Phala scandal

The accused Imanuwela David and the Joseph siblings allegedly stole $580 000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm. Image: TimesLive/X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that the State confirmed that it had 23 witnesses ready to testify in the matter against the trio, but the president is not one of them. The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dhzangi stated that the president would not be among the State’s witnesses.

Source: Briefly News