JOHANNESBURG- EFF leader Julius Malema has announced that party members will stage pickets outside the Constitutional Court every month until the long-awaited Phala Phala judgment is delivered.

Addressing the media on Wednesday,3 February 2026, Malema announced that the demonstrations would take place on the first Wednesday of each month, with EFF branches from different metropolitan areas taking turns to lead the action.

“We said to you that we will picket at the court every month. We went in December, and then in January we had to organise to go to East London. Now that that is settled, every month we will picket at the Court of Conscience. Branches of the EFF will take turns picketing,” he said.

Malema reiterated that this is a pressing issue for everyone, stating,

“Not holding the president accountable is an issue in all the corners of South Africa.”

The Phala Phala judgement

The EFF accuses the court of dragging its feet on the matter, which stems from Parliament’s 2022 decision to reject a Section 89 panel report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have breached his oath of office over the 2020 theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm.

The report, led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, suggested the President may have violated constitutional provisions and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. Parliament voted 214 in favour of rejecting the report, prompting the EFF to approach the Constitutional Court in 2024, arguing that the decision was irrational and unconstitutional.

The party calls for impeachment

Julius Malema called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be impeached and demanded that the long-delayed Phala Phala judgment be released, saying Parliament and the Constitutional Court have failed to hold him accountable in the scandal. Malema said impeachment is necessary to discipline Ramaphosa and strip him of benefits, arguing that merely passing a motion of no confidence would leave him with his salary.

Previously, Briefly News reported that former Parliamentary Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said convening a Section 89 parliamentary inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga “opened a can of worms” for her, claiming it made political enemies and contributed to her current legal woes. She filed a court affidavit asserting that her decision to investigate Ramaphosa’s conduct was lawful but costly, as the Section 89 panel’s report was ultimately voted down by the ANC majority in Parliament.

