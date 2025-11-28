The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has demanded the release of the Phala Phala judgement

Julius Malema discussed why it was a better idea to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa

The EFF leader asked why National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head, Shamila Batohi, didn’t arrest Ramaphosa

Julius Malema called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be impeached. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Per-Anders Pettersson

GAUTENG – Julius Malema doesn’t want President Cyril Ramaphosa to be removed by a Motion of No Confidence, but rather impeached.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader made the statement outside the Constitutional Court, where members of the Red Berets gathered on 28 November 2025. The party supporters gathered outside the Constitutional Court following a march from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, where they demanded the release of the Phala Phala judgement.

Malema discusses impeaching Ramaphosa

Addressing supporters outside the court, Malema discussed why impeaching the president was the better option. The Commander-in-Chief of the EFF noted that if Ramaphosa was removed through a Motion of No Confidence, he would get his salary and benefits for the rest of his life.

“But if we impeach him, he will get removed as the president, and he loses all the benefits, including the salary.

“That is what we want. This man has eaten enough. He can’t go home and still eat our money. He must go home empty-handed and continue to eat his dollars,” Malema said.

Malema addresses Ramaphosa’s dollars

Malema’s comment about Ramaphosa eating his own dollars was not the only mention he made about the foreign currency. Ramaphosa and dollars are a big talking point after it was found that dollars were stolen from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala Farm.

While addressing supporters, Malema joked that he hoped the G20 delegates didn’t leave dollars behind for Ramaphosa. He also questioned why National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head, Shamila Batohi, didn’t arrest Ramaphosa over Phala Phala, saying that she must be arrested as well.

Julius Malema addressed supporters at the Phala Phala march outside the Constitutional Court. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

