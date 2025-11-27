Public Protector Launches Probe Into Cyril Ramaphosa

The Public Protector has announced that it would act on a formal complaint that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party laid against Cyril Ramaphosa

The Public Protector said it would investigate Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching sections of the Executive Ethics Code

The party accused Ramaphosa of abusing his power and improperly conducting himself, and South Africans were amused

Cyril Ramaphosa is under investigation.

PRETORIA — The Public Protector has launched an investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly abusing his power. This was after the official opposition, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, filed a formal complaint against Ramaphosa.

The MK Party released a statement on 26 November 2025, welcoming the Public Protector's decision to probe Ramaphosa's violations of certain sections of the Executive Ethics Code. The party accused Ramaphosa of misusing state apparatus to protect himself and his associates. This includes the Phala Phala scandal and ongoing governance failures.

Public Protector proceeds with investigation

According to Jacaranda FM, the Public Protector confirmed that it would continue with a formal investigation. The Public Protector also noted that there were sufficient grounds to launch the investigation.

The MK Party celebrated the Public Protector's decision and said the investigation is crucial to restoring the office of the Presidency. Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said South Africans deserve transparency.

The MK Party vs Cyril Ramaphosa

The MK Party has been vocally critical of Ramaphosa and his presidency. Former President Jacob Zuma formed the MK Party and launched it on 16 December 2023. In subsequent interviews, Zuma expressed that he formed the MK Party to save the African National Congress from Cyril Ramaphosa.

The party has also slammed Ramaphosa for various reasons in 2025. In July, the party blasted Ramaphosa and accused him of a delayed response to the allegations KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, made. Mkhwanazi held a press briefing on 6 July and alleged that criminal cartels have infiltrated the criminal justice system.

The MK Party lodged a complaint against Ramaphosa with the Public Protector.

South Africans react to Public Protector's probe

Netizens commenting on Facebook shared their views. Some were not confident that the investigation would yield positive results.

Kamogelo Seboane said:

"Just imagine investigating your own boss.

Kopano Skopman said:

"She will say she found nothing from her comrade and employer."

Logan Nair said:

"Such a costly exercise to release a foregone conclusion that clears the president."

Onke Mda said:

"I thought she cleared him. Who is fooling whom?"

Kobus Kruger said:

"Where there is smoke, there is a fire. Give this case to a private investigator."

MK Party accuses Cyril Ramaphosa of abusing Constitution

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the party accused Ramaphosa of abusing the Constitution. This was after Ramaphosa placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave, established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, and said another Police Minister would be appointed.

The MK Party approached the Constitutional Court to set aside Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Professor Firoz Cachalia as the Minister of Police. The party's legal team argued that a commission of inquiry and two police ministers were not in the country's best interests.

