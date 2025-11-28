An organisation is unhappy about the resources spent to accommodate suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala

Matlala is testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee, which held sittings at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre

Activists and Citizens Forum discussed how they believed the testimony was a waste of taxpayers' money

An organisation called Cat Matlala's testimony a waste. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG — An organisation has criticised the government for attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee. It called the testimony a waste of taxpayers' money.

According to Newzroom Afrika, Activists and Citizens Forum accused Matlala of misdirection tactics. The group further accused him of doing everything in his power to protect those in his corner. Activists and Citizens Forum slammed the work of the Ad Hoc Committee. The group also said that the Ad Hoc Committee is a time-wasting exercise and criticised its cost.

Matlala testified at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre from 25 November to 27 November 2025. This was after his lawyers were unsuccessful in attempting to postpone his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee.

A look at Cat Matlala's testimony

The Ad Hoc Committee asked Matlala to testify after witnesses testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry implicated him in alleged corruption within the South African Police Service.

Senior members of the South African Police Service testified that Matlala allegedly had ties to suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi. He has also been linked to Brown Mogotsi, a North West businessman who is also an alleged underworld figure.

Cat Matlala testified before Parliament. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Source: Facebook

Matlala testified about his relationship with former Police Minister Bheki Cele and the Head of the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks, General Lesetja Senona. He also testified about an alleged meeting he had with KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Matlala denied being part of a criminal cartel of which Katiso Molefe, who was arrested for the murder of DJ Sumbody, is allegedly part of. He also denied influencing the South African Police Service. However, he admitted to bribing Cele and paying him R500,000, and using off-duty police officers to run his errands.

