Vusimuzi Cat Matlala had a tough day as he continues his testimony at the Adhcoc Commitee at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre

Matlala continued his testimony after multiple witnesses implicated him in police corruption and tender fraud

Matlala had a tough day as he faced off with DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach, who did not hold back, questioning Matlala about his criminal activities

Vusimuzi Matlala continued his testimony at the Ad Hoc Committee. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala had a bruising day at the Adhoc Committee sitting inside Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, where he continued his testimony following multiple allegations linking him to police tender corruption.

Matlala returned to the stand after numerous witnesses implicated him in corrupt dealings within the South African Police Service. His appearance quickly turned confrontational as DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach took centre stage, pressing the alleged crime boss on his long history of criminal activities.

Breytenbach took aim at Matlala's criminal past and influence within the criminal justice system

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach questioned Matlala on his criminal past. Image:Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The DA MP wasted no time, drilling into Matlala's extensive criminal history, which spanned more than two decades. Under questioning, Matlala confirmed several arrests, including but not limited to possession of stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, carjacking, common assault, housebreaking, assaulting a police officer and attempted murder.

All these cases were withdrawn, and Matlala confirmed he was acquitted in a cash-in-transit case, and confirmed only one conviction, to which he had previously testified to.

“That’s quite a checkered history. Most people don’t rack up that kind of list. Would you agree?” Breytenbach asked.

The tense exchange escalated as Breytenbach questioned Matlala about alleged payments to former police minister Bheki Cele in exchange for favours, his suspected links to a notorious gang in Pretoria, and claims of bribing police officers, judges or prosecutors.

Matlala kept his composure, at times, evading the questions or giving vague answers.

Breytenbach concludes her questioning with explosive remarks

Breytenbach ended her time with a scathing address that left South Africa stunned.

“In my view, Mr Matlala, you are not a businessman. You are a crook. You are a thief, a fraud, corrupt, and the problem in this country today is people like yourself who clothe themselves in respectability, calling themselves businessmen when you are nothing but a dishonest thug,” she said.

She concluded with a powerful rebuke of Matlala’s alleged ill-gotten wealth and its impact on ordinary South Africans.

“You are making an illicit fortune by stealing from the poorest of the poor. It is people like you and your associates who have robbed generations of South African children of their futures. Shame on you, sir.”

Her remarks set social media alight, with many South Africans praising Breytenbach for what they called fearless and overdue accountability directed at one Gauteng's most notorious figures.

Matlala testifies to giving former minister Bheki Clele over R1 million

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Matlala testified that he gave Bheki Cele huge sums of money, some of which went to paying for a house for Cele's son. Matlala further said Cele continuously made demands of him and that he paid Matlala R1 million, and that a portion of the money was handed over in black Woolworth bags.

