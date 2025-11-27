Global site navigation

Eswatini Home Affairs Official Arrested for Allegedly Issuing Fraudulent Documents to Cat Matlala
South Africa

Eswatini Home Affairs Official Arrested for Allegedly Issuing Fraudulent Documents to Cat Matlala

by  Byron Pillay
3 min read
  • Vusimuzi "Cat" Matala's identity documentation and birth certificate were in the spotlight in South Africa and Eswatini
  • Nonhlanhla Phumla Malambe is alleged to have assisted the tenderpreneur in obtaining fraudulent documentation
  • Matlala explained the use of the Dlamini surname, but his version of events changed a few times

An Eswatini Home Affairs official was arrested for allegedly assisting Vusimuzi Matlala
An Eswatini Home Affairs official was arrested for allegedly assisting Vusimuzi Matlala in obtaining fraudulent documentation. Image: @JustSecuCluster
Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues.

ESWATINI – As Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala continues to appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee in South Africa, a woman accused of assisting him in committing fraud has been appearing before an Eswatini court.

Nonhlanhla Phumla Malambe, a 47-year-old from Mbasheni, appeared before the Mbabane Magistrates Court on 27 November 2025. The Eswatini Home Affairs official was arrested over allegations that she fraudulently issued a birth certificate and ID to Matlala.

Malambe makes her first appearance in court

Malambe made her first appearance before the court on Thursday, 27 November, after she was arrested on 26 November 2025. She was suspended before that.

Malambe is accused of contravening the laws that govern the issuing of government documents and fraud. According to the charge sheet, she was accused of unlawfully giving Cat an Eswatini birth certificate and ID. Matlala is alleged to have Eswatini documents under the name Vusimuzi Dlamini, raising concerns about identity fraud. Malambe was granted E5000 bail, which is equivalent to R5,000.

Matlala denies he has Eswatini documentation

While Malambe was appearing in court, Matlala was questioned about the documentation. The attempted murder accused denied owning any Eswatini documentation, initially saying that he didn’t know where the Dlamini surname originated. Matlala later claimed that the Dlamini surname was actually his mother’s surname and then later claimed that it was his grandmother’s surname.

The Dlamini surname was also a talking point as Members of Parliament noted that in WhatsApp messages to Brown Mogotsi, his name was saved as Dlamini.

Parliamentarians questioned Vusimuzi Matlala about his documentation
Parliamentarians questioned Vusimuzi Matlala about his Eswatini documentation. Image: @JustSecuCluster
Source: Twitter

What you need to know about Cat Matlala's testimony

Matlala claims he gave Bheki Cele money

Briefly News reported that Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala also discussed former Police Minister Bheki Cele during his testimony.

The tenderpreneur claimed that he gave the former police commissioner approximately R500,000.

His statement contradicted Cele's claims that he did not receive money from Matlala.

Source: Briefly News

