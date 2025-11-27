Eswatini Home Affairs Official Arrested for Allegedly Issuing Fraudulent Documents to Cat Matlala
- Vusimuzi "Cat" Matala's identity documentation and birth certificate were in the spotlight in South Africa and Eswatini
- Nonhlanhla Phumla Malambe is alleged to have assisted the tenderpreneur in obtaining fraudulent documentation
- Matlala explained the use of the Dlamini surname, but his version of events changed a few times
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
ESWATINI – As Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala continues to appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee in South Africa, a woman accused of assisting him in committing fraud has been appearing before an Eswatini court.
Nonhlanhla Phumla Malambe, a 47-year-old from Mbasheni, appeared before the Mbabane Magistrates Court on 27 November 2025. The Eswatini Home Affairs official was arrested over allegations that she fraudulently issued a birth certificate and ID to Matlala.
Malambe makes her first appearance in court
Malambe made her first appearance before the court on Thursday, 27 November, after she was arrested on 26 November 2025. She was suspended before that.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
Malambe is accused of contravening the laws that govern the issuing of government documents and fraud. According to the charge sheet, she was accused of unlawfully giving Cat an Eswatini birth certificate and ID. Matlala is alleged to have Eswatini documents under the name Vusimuzi Dlamini, raising concerns about identity fraud. Malambe was granted E5000 bail, which is equivalent to R5,000.
Matlala denies he has Eswatini documentation
While Malambe was appearing in court, Matlala was questioned about the documentation. The attempted murder accused denied owning any Eswatini documentation, initially saying that he didn’t know where the Dlamini surname originated. Matlala later claimed that the Dlamini surname was actually his mother’s surname and then later claimed that it was his grandmother’s surname.
The Dlamini surname was also a talking point as Members of Parliament noted that in WhatsApp messages to Brown Mogotsi, his name was saved as Dlamini.
What you need to know about Cat Matlala's testimony
- The Department of Correctional Services said that security at the Kgosi Mapuru II Correctional Centre was beefed up ahead of Matlala's testimony, and this also included guarding his food
- Matlala's lawyers requested a postponement of his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee, citing prison conditions and health concerns
- However, the Ad hoc Committee's chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, confirmed that Matlala would testify before the Committee
- His legal team also said that Matlala's incarceration in solitary confinement was taking a toll on him and his physical and mental health
- Matlala also said that he was sceptical of the immunity the Ad Hoc Committee provided him and said that investigators may use the information against him
Matlala claims he gave Bheki Cele money
Briefly News reported that Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala also discussed former Police Minister Bheki Cele during his testimony.
Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala claims General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi asked him for a favour during April meeting
The tenderpreneur claimed that he gave the former police commissioner approximately R500,000.
His statement contradicted Cele's claims that he did not receive money from Matlala.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za