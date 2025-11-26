Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala continued his testimony before the Ad hoc Committee at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre

Matlala is expected to testify for three days after the Committee called for him to testify, following multiple witnesses implicating him

Matlala said that he gave former Police Minister Bheki Cele R500,000, contradicting Cele, who said he did not receive money from Matlala

Vusimuzi Matlala said he gave Bheki Cele money. Images: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Attempted murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala contradicted the testimony former Police Minister Bheki Cele gave when Matlala testified before the Ad Hoc Committee.

Matlala appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee, which held a sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre on 26 November 2025. Matlala's testimony took place after the Ad Hoc Committee asked him to appear to give an account of his version of events. Matlala testified about his alleged relationship with Cele.

Matlala testifies about Bheki Cele

Matlala confirmed that he had met Cele in KwaZulu-Natal. He said, however, that the meeting was intended for Cele to assist him with his case. This was after members of the South African Police Service raided his home in Tshwane early in 2025 before his arrest. Matlala also said that he gave Cele R500,000. He also accused Cele of lying under oath about him.

Cele, testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee, said that the purpose of the meeting was for Matlala to meet Senzo Mchunu, the Minister of Police. However, Matlala alleged that the meeting's purpose was to facilitate a meeting between Matlala and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Vusimuzi Matlala testified before the Ad Hoc Committee. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

What you need to know about Cat Matlala's testimony

Criminal expert weighs in on Cat Matlala's testimony

