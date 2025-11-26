Ad Hoc Committee: Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala Contradicts Bheki Cele, Says He Gave Him R500,000
- Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala continued his testimony before the Ad hoc Committee at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre
- Matlala is expected to testify for three days after the Committee called for him to testify, following multiple witnesses implicating him
- Matlala said that he gave former Police Minister Bheki Cele R500,000, contradicting Cele, who said he did not receive money from Matlala
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Attempted murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala contradicted the testimony former Police Minister Bheki Cele gave when Matlala testified before the Ad Hoc Committee.
Matlala appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee, which held a sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre on 26 November 2025. Matlala's testimony took place after the Ad Hoc Committee asked him to appear to give an account of his version of events. Matlala testified about his alleged relationship with Cele.
Matlala testifies about Bheki Cele
Matlala confirmed that he had met Cele in KwaZulu-Natal. He said, however, that the meeting was intended for Cele to assist him with his case. This was after members of the South African Police Service raided his home in Tshwane early in 2025 before his arrest. Matlala also said that he gave Cele R500,000. He also accused Cele of lying under oath about him.
Cele, testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee, said that the purpose of the meeting was for Matlala to meet Senzo Mchunu, the Minister of Police. However, Matlala alleged that the meeting's purpose was to facilitate a meeting between Matlala and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
What you need to know about Cat Matlala's testimony
- The Department of Correctional Services said that security at the Kgosi Mapuru II Correctional Centre was beefed up ahead of Matlala's testimony, and this also included guarding his food
- Matlala's lawyers requested a postponement of his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee, citing prison conditions and health concerns
- However, the Ad hoc Committee's chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, confirmed that Matlala would testify before the Committee
- His legal team also said that Matlala's incarceration in solitary confinement was taking a toll on him and his physical and mental health
- Matlala also said that he was sceptical of the immunity the Ad Hoc Committee provided him and said that investigators may use the information against him
Criminal expert weighs in on Cat Matlala's testimony
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a criminal expert, Chad Thomas, commented on Matlala's testimony before the Commission. Thomas remarked that Matlala may testify about other cartel bosses.
Matlala was identified as one of the suspected bosses of the Big Five criminal cartels operating in South Africa, according to Crime Intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo. Thomas said that Matlala could expose the leaders of the syndicate.
