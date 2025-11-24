Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala will testify before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee from Kgoši Mampuru Correctional Centre

A crime expert shared his thoughts about what Matlala's testimony would be like and what he could reveal

Chad Thomas believes that Matlala has nothing to lose and could reveal the people above him in the syndicates

Vusimuzi Matlala: Crime Expert Believes Cat’s Testimony Will Expose the Criminal Syndicate Leaders

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala will finally testify before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, and a crime expert believes that he will throw others under the bus.

Matlala, who is incarcerated at the Kgoši Mampuru Correctional Centre in Tshwane, will testify from behind bars on Wednesday, 26 November 2025. Matlala has been linked to allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

During testimonies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the Ad Hoc Committee hearings, allegations were made that Matlala made financial contributions to several high-ranking police officers, and even the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu.

He has also been linked to the widespread looting at Tembisa Hospital.

Crime expert weighs in on Matlala’s upcoming testimony

During an interview with SABC News, crime expert Chad Thomas said that he believed Matlala’s testimony would be explosive but also confirm the allegations that have been made. Thomas added that Matlala’s only option was to fight for his life by throwing others under the bus.

“As much as he’s portrayed himself as a very influential person in the underworld, the fact remains that there are a lot bigger fish that sit about Vusi Matlala”, he said.

Thomas added that he expected Matlala to be offered some sort of plea bargain and in which he would reveal who the ultimate beneficiaries were of the syndicate he was part of but never headed.

What you need to know about Matlala’s case

Cat appears in court in flashy clothes

With Matlala only appearing in court again in October, he won't have a chance to wear his fancy outfits.

Briefly News reported that he turned heads when he recently appeared in court wearing a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo suit and pants.

He also sported an expensive Rolex watch and informed the court about the properties he owns, which are valued at R8 million.

Source: Briefly News