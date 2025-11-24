Vusimuzi Matlala: Crime Expert Believes Cat’s Testimony Will Expose the Criminal Syndicate Leaders
- Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala will testify before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee from Kgoši Mampuru Correctional Centre
- A crime expert shared his thoughts about what Matlala's testimony would be like and what he could reveal
- Chad Thomas believes that Matlala has nothing to lose and could reveal the people above him in the syndicates
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
WESTERN CAPE - Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala will finally testify before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, and a crime expert believes that he will throw others under the bus.
Matlala, who is incarcerated at the Kgoši Mampuru Correctional Centre in Tshwane, will testify from behind bars on Wednesday, 26 November 2025. Matlala has been linked to allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.
During testimonies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the Ad Hoc Committee hearings, allegations were made that Matlala made financial contributions to several high-ranking police officers, and even the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
He has also been linked to the widespread looting at Tembisa Hospital.
Crime expert weighs in on Matlala’s upcoming testimony
During an interview with SABC News, crime expert Chad Thomas said that he believed Matlala’s testimony would be explosive but also confirm the allegations that have been made. Thomas added that Matlala’s only option was to fight for his life by throwing others under the bus.
“As much as he’s portrayed himself as a very influential person in the underworld, the fact remains that there are a lot bigger fish that sit about Vusi Matlala”, he said.
Thomas added that he expected Matlala to be offered some sort of plea bargain and in which he would reveal who the ultimate beneficiaries were of the syndicate he was part of but never headed.
What you need to know about Matlala’s case
- Tsakani Matlala was granted bail by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg in June.
- Paul Mashatile confirmed that meetings were held with officials implicated in allegations of ties to Matlala.
- Matlala allegedly threatened to take legal action against the SAPS officials involved in a raid at his property.
- Julius Malema denied having any links to 'Cat' Matlala, but public reaction to Malema's denial was mixed.
- Matlala denied being the mastermind behind the failed hit on his former girlfriend, Thobejane.
- Matlala allegedly used a fake passport to cross into Eswatini on foot.
Cat appears in court in flashy clothes
With Matlala only appearing in court again in October, he won't have a chance to wear his fancy outfits.
Briefly News reported that he turned heads when he recently appeared in court wearing a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo suit and pants.
He also sported an expensive Rolex watch and informed the court about the properties he owns, which are valued at R8 million.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za