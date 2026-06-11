Linda Mntambo has brought an end to his professional football career after more than a decade in the PSL

The former skipper reflects on a career shaped by sacrifice, injuries, and moments of personal growth on and off the pitch

The ex-midfielder is expected to remain in the game, with a potential move into football media and analysis

Former Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United skipper Linda Mntambo has called time on his 13-year football career.

Former Orlando Pirates Star Linda Mntambo Retires From Football At 37

Source: Facebook

The veteran 37-year-old attacker emotionally announced his retirement on Wednesday, 10 June 2026.

Mntambo, affectionately known as “Figo,” was a fan favourite in South African football, also representing Chippa United during his career. Known for his flair and commitment, he took to social media to bid an emotional farewell to the sport that shaped his life after turning professional in 2013.

“I never imagined this moment arriving so quickly,” Mntambo said in an emotional farewell on Wednesday.

He reflected on his journey from a young boy in Ezimhlophe with a dream of becoming a professional footballer, saying achieving that goal since 2013 had been a rewarding experience worth celebrating.

Linda Mntambo reflects on career sacrifices

He spoke openly about the sacrifices required to sustain a career at the highest level, particularly the time spent away from his children. He admitted that balancing fatherhood and professional football was one of his biggest challenges, adding that he hoped his children would one day look back and be proud of what he endured and achieved for them.

Mntambo also reflected on a career shaped by injury setbacks and periods of scrutiny, saying he had come to accept that the time had arrived to move on from the game.

Quoting a familiar retirement sentiment, he noted that knowing when to step aside is part of the journey. While acknowledging how difficult the decision was, he said he would miss football deeply but believed he would remain connected to it in some form.

Linda Mntambo thanks Sekhukhune United

He ended his message by expressing gratitude to Sekhukhune United’s leadership, thanking chairman Simon Malatji and CEO Jonas Malatji for the opportunity to represent the club over the past four years.

He confirmed his retirement, saying football had shaped his identity and given him recognition.

“Today I’m officially announcing my retirement from football… I’m hanging up my boots. People would not know me today if it wasn’t for football,” he said.

With his playing career now over, indications are that the former midfielder could move into football broadcasting, with a role in analysis reportedly on the horizon.

Mntambo has previously made headlines on social media after hosting a surprise nappy shower for his unborn child. He also recently trended after a video surfaced of him speaking candidly about the financial challenges faced by professional footballers on a monthly basis. He has often been vocal about the financial struggles of players in South African football.

Orlando Pirates icon retires from football at 32

Briefly News previously reported that former Orlando Pirates captain officially hung up his football boots after a decorated career with the Buccaneers.

The Witbank-born defender made 210 league appearances for the Soweto giants after rising through the club’s junior ranks.

Source: Briefly News