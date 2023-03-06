Sekhuhune United midfielder Linda Mntambo is expecting his third child and recently threw a surprise nappy shower for the unborn child

Mntambo is excited about adding another member to his family and frequently posts images of his family on his Instagram account

Netizens congratulated Mntambo and praised him for being a great dad

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Happy father to be throws nappy shower. @lindamntambo23/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sekhuhune United midfielder Linda Mntambo is a dad to be. In a recent Instagram post he threw a surprise nappy shower for the unborn child while adorning a cute pink fit and a banner saying "Proud dad to be". He threw in a little dance too!

The already father of two did not hid his excitement to add one more to the family.

The Sekhukhune United midfielder scores another one

What is better than two? A hat-trick. Linda Mntambo will be welcoming child number three to his already beautiful family. The 33-year old has made no secret about loving life as a family man - his instagram feed is littered with images of them. These were just two more for the books.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Take a look for yourself:

Netizens loved the nappy shower and think he is the best dad

@lindiwenxumalo_ said:

"So sweet, congratulations once again."

@zithazee24 added:

"Congratulations Kasi"

@luvuyoa said"

"It can only be figoski, congratulations twanas to you ne medi. 8 more to go…"

@blckvreka_ said:

"Lalela ❤️❤️best DAD EVER GOD BLEES YOU MORE"

Man impersonates baddie's exotic hip dance

Linda isn't the only man who can dress up and get down like a hun. Briefly News reported on a man who posted a TikTok video of himself impersonating a baddie doing an exotic hip dance. He copied everything from her head wrap to the skirt she was wearing.

Netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts:

@Melton said:

"challenge closed you won"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News