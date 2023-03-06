A man posted a TikTok video impersonating a baddie doing an exotic hip dance, copying everything from her head wrap to the skirt

It is unclear whether the man was inspired by the original post or was making fun of it, but his technique was not as good as the first video

Netizens thought he nailed the dance, and some believed he danced better than the original baddie

Man shows TikTok baddie how it's done. @Szee_21/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Who did it best? A man posted a TikTok video of himself impersonating a baddie doing an exotic hip dance. He copied everything from her head wrap to the skirt she was wearing - but took it further by plastering his face with dramatic make-up.

They say imitation is flattery but he was going for gold

Stealing like an artist is, well, an art. But it's unclear if this man was inspired by the original post or was making fun of it. His technique is nowhere near the first video, but he tried as best as possible. You can watch both videos below and decide for yourself:

Netizens thought he nailed the dance and had more to say

The verdict was out on who some people thought danced better. The man's TikTok video had netizens laughing in the comments at its absurdity. Here is what some of them had to say:

@Melton said:

" challenge closed you won"

@mmabotse❤️ added:

"you won I tried, but I failed "

@unathimatundungan said:

"this one is the one"

@aM Gee commented:

"zero one five don't disappoint"

