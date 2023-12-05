A young woman tragically lost her life when she was gunned down outside of a tavern in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga

Police reported that the lady was with her friends when they stopped outside of a tavern to get food

Their car was suddenly shot at, and the victim, who was 22, sustained fatal gunshot wounds

A woman from Nelspruit and her companions stopped outside a tavern to buy chips. Little did the woman know that this would be the last stop she made with her friends as she was gunned down mercilessly. Police have warned people to stop being trigger-happy, and South Africans mourned the violent death over something that made no sense.

Woman shot outside tavern in Nelspruit

According to the South African Police Service, the horrific incident took place in the early hours of 2 December. The 22-year-old woman was with her friends when they decided to stop outside a tavern to get a bite to eat. They arrived at the establishment and discovered that it was closed. The half-naked suspect allegedly came out of the tavern and told the group to leave.

Before they had any time to react, the man pulled out a gun and fired a few shots in the car's direction. The group immediately drove away, and a few moments later, they realised that one of them was shot and was bleeding. She was rushed to the hospital and unfortunately did not make it.

Police arrested the shooter and charged him with murder. Mpumalanga's Commissioner Lieutenant General Daphney Manamela warned people to obey the Firearm Control Act and not be trigger-happy.

South Africans hurt by death

South Africans on Facebook were shocked that the woman's life was cut short at such a young age.

Nathibeatz SA asked:

“Why are young people the ones involved in such horrific crimes so often?”

Oscar Vusi Zulu was hurt.

“Just look at the ages of those involved in this crime. Their futures are gone just like that.”

Pieter Rudolph wrote:

“All the best with this case’s investigation.”

Kgasoane M-Özil Omphile remarked:

“As long as there’s no death penalty in Mzansi, expect more of this.”

