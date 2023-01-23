Somewhere in Mzansi people were taking cover under tables as shots were fired at the groove

Twitter user @Bhut_Mpho shared a video showing terrified people diving to protect themselves

The video had some thankful for their boring lives while it had others angry and concerned

Nowhere is safe anymore and it is sad. A video showing people sobering up hella quickly at the groove after shots were fired had some being thankful for their antisocial lives.

Shots were fired at the groove and one brave person pulled their phone out to film the commotion. Image: Twitter / @Bhut_Mpho

Source: Twitter

The crime rate in South Africa is totally out of control. A simple task like going to the shop has become a danger, let alone going for a night out in town.

Twitter user @Bhut_Mpho shared a video showing people diving under tables at the groove with gunshot noises in the background. It is wild out there!

“Noo If ko groove is like this, le ka noya guys”

The people of Mzansi shake their heads

This is getting out of control. Guns are not toys and people need to respect them. Some thanked their “boring” lives for keeping them out of messes like that.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@MetjahTebogo said:

“Groove is no longer safe yho.”

@paulmasenamela said:

“I'm not missing out on anything. Imagine my whole tall self going under the tables crawling. I rather "waste" my youth at home.”

@Fanie7231 said:

“Imagine drinking Hennessy then boooom wa ba sober same time.”

@TanakaShumba04 said:

“This is why I stay indoors.”

@Ms_Ndou_ said:

“Pretoria ne.”

Source: Briefly News