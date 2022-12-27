A video of a grocery delivery interacting with a group of groovists has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the group singing and banging on the man’s scooter loudly as they compare him to Velaphi

The man appeared to be having fun while on the job and Mzansi peeps could not believe the odd spectacle

South Africa is a country where anything can happen at any given time! One hilarious video of a grocery delivery guy making a stop at a party proves this all too well.

The footage posted by Twitter user Kulani (@kulanicool) shows the man on his scooter as a group of rowdy peeps sing and bang on it loudly. The man appeared to be enjoying the ruckus as he too can be seen revving his bike loudly.

They can be heard singing and chanting the retro Mzansi sitcom, Velaphi which took viewers into the life of the scooter delivery guy for a small office and all his funny misfortunes.

Social media users could not help but respond with jokes and banter to the amusing video.

@Matholebula responded:

“SA is one special place .”

@sushih_prince commented:

“Hahahaha I am never gonna leave SA ever.”

@NothileMaZondi wrote:

“I love my people!”

@ogmetinam wrote:

“I’d sing along as the driver and ask for a drink.”

@S_bongx said:

“South Africa is movie .”

@busand00bs reacted:

“The driver has no clue why they not angrily attacking him, but rather asking him uVelaphi. Poor Zimbo.”

