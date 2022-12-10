A man left people laughing out loud online after they saw his video riding a kids' scooter at a shopping centre

Shoppers were shocked by the grown man's childish behaviour, but he happily carried on with his chaotic ride

The TikTok video is circulating fast and people took to the comments section to share their takes on the funny clip

A man rides a kids' scooter at the shopping centre. Image: @kingfez2/TikTok

A man chose to do away with social decorum and freed his inner child. He displayed his joy by riding a plastic kids' scooter, known for the loud noise it creates.

In the video posted by @kingfez2, he can be seen navigating his way out of the liquor store while making motorbike sounds with his mouth.

A gogo could not believe what she was seeing and took a moment to observe the man's foolish antics.

His odd behaviour had people on social media chuckling, with some saying he was overwhelmed by the festive spirit.

Watch the full TikTok video below:

Read a few comments from the post:

@jay_mass said:

"Some people are not shy shame. Mina ngeke.

@leonayasini mentioned:

"South Africa is a vibe."

@marlz066 wrote:

"The look on granny's face and gotta teach these kids how to ride the bike nowadays."

@callme_king777 added:

"The country has so many funny people it’s in our genes."

@lenettebotha1 shared:

"That's definitely something I would do..Love it."

@dee7862 stated:

"My guy is living his best life. Ke Dezemba."

@timolfareed:

"I love South Africa I can never leave this place."

@sinenhlanhla01 posted:

"Someone’s pillar of strength."

