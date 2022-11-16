TikTok user @TwoRcubed left people in stitches after he posted a video showing how he tricked his daughter

The video, which has since gone viral, shows a little girl pedalling a bike, thinking she is controlling a TV

Parents have since taken to the comments section and applauded the father, saying this is the best and most creative way to teach a child how to pedal a bike

TikTok Screenshot. Image: @TwoRcubed/TikTok

Source: UGC

Parenting is not one of the easiest things to do, and thanks to social media platforms like TikTok, parents are now able to share their best parenting tips.

@TwoRcubed's TikTok video, which has now reached over seven million views, was not only hilarious but also useful to many parents who shared in the comments section that they will also use the same trick on their kids.

@Marissa Smith said:

"That looks like a GREAT way to tire out my 2-year-old who has been refusing to sleep at all this past week lol."

@Darcy Walker wrote:

"omg my son been begging to go to the bike park I'm doing this."

@tiredbuthappy also wrote:

"my kid is moderately active and his eating matches that of an elephant. I cannot imagine the amount of fuel his body would need for this."

@Stefie:

"oh no no that's a really good idea about how to teach my kid to pedal the bike lol."

"They had an actual game like that in the early 2000s it was a learning game it worked helped me and my brothers learn our abcs and how to ride a bike," Geralyn Gresham wrote.

Source: Briefly News