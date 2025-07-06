The headmaster of Hilton College, George Harris, released a letter reflecting on some parents' conduct at a school event

South Africa's most expensive private school, located in KZN, became a hot topic following George Harris' scathing letter to ostentatious parents

South Africans chimed in on the Hilton College headmaster's concerns about parents' tendency to show off

Hilton College's R420,000 annual tuition fees rank it as South Africa's most expensive school. The headmaster, George Harris, recently raised concerns about the lavish displays he saw from students' parents.

Hilton College headmaster George Harris's letter to parents went viral. Image: Facebook / Hilton College / Hiltoncollege1872 / Instagram

George Harris' statement sparked interesting discussions about displaying opulence. Some peeps engaged with the letter through a racial lens, which sparked a debate.

In a letter to Hilton College parents, headmaster George Harris said he was worried that some parents were being unnecessarily extravagant with luxurious stunts at school events. He referred to a Hilton College and Michaelhouse's recent derby day, where he thought some parents tried to show each other up with hosting and catering. He requested that parents focus on "wholesome hospitality devoid of showmanship and loud extravagance.", saying they should "ditch the opulence." Headmaster Harris felt that parents were being a bad example to children by encouraging "overconsumption," instead of building community.

Hilton College's derby day with Michaelhouse inspired headmaster George Harrison's letter. Image: Hilton College

SA discusses Hilton College headmaster's letter

Peeps shared thoughts on the Hilton College headmaster's letter, and many agreed. Some highlighted examples of George Harris's complaints about parents showing off with their children.

One woman who made a video discussing the headmaster's letter turned it into a race issue. Many slammed her take, watch the video and read the comments below:

Shirlee said:

"Old money will always move away from new money, the race is irrelevant. New money parades its wealth as a shield to hide uncertainty. Poverty mindset makes a few generations adjust."

dontmindme1128 said:

"Again. It wasn’t a black issue! Hilton is a white majority. Let’s not make it a black thing."

🤍 added:

"Sorry but why do y’all think it’s because of the BLACK parents? 🙃"

@Mosa_Libra said:

"Mara let's ask ourselves this question. Most of us who read the letter immediately thought it was directed at blacks, but the question WHY? ...well it's simple, we know ourselves and our culture of ruining good things, Grobler."

@StaxGoldman argued:

"Probably, but I've seen plenty nouveau whites in Sandton and Umhlanga. It's not only a black thing. And being that South Africa has become a haven for global mafia types, the loud, rich types nowadays rule it (think Krejcir and Lolly vibes - plenty more where those came from)."

