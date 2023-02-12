A video of parents picking up their children from a private school in fancy cars left social media users scratching their heads. A vet and his assistants ran for their lives when a lion woke up early from sedation.

Pretoria Girls student went viral after nailing the Bacardi dance challenge in a viral video. A video of a huge snake swimming in water trended on TikTok.

TikTok users react to a viral video of Curro students with rich parents and a large snake swimming in water. Image: TikTok.

Dr Musa Mthombeni left his followers drooling after flaunting his custom-made BMW E30s.

1. Curro parents picking up students in Mercedes G-Wagons and more luxury cars in viral Twitter clip

A video showing the class of people who can afford to send their children to Curro has gone viral. People could not stop raving about the multiple Mercedes-Benz cars that came for pick-up.

People in the comments shared their criticism about the school, while others were more focused on the model of the cars visible in the clip.

A video showing pick-up time at a Curro school got 200 000 views. People were amazed to see two G-Wagons and two other Mercedes' in one frame. In the video, the man filming had jokes as he marvelled at how obvious it was that every parent is well off.

2. Lion waking up too soon after sedation has vet and 6 others running, viral TikTok with 9.7M views has peeps screaming

A veterinary doctor showed people how quickly the job could become dangerous. The doc and her team were meant to work on the sedated lion, but it came back to consciousness too soon.

A video that shows a team's reaction to the lion regaining consciousness had peeps flooding the comments section with jokes.

In a video on TikTok, a vet was working on a sedated lion that woke up too soon. The king of the jungle was surrounded by seven people who bolted when it started to move.

3. Pretoria girl dancing at school goes TikTok viral with 1.1M views, Mzansi divided by lit Bacardi moves

A video of a young girl dancing her heart out went viral. Online peeps could not help but applaud as the lady completely nailed one of the latest trending dances called Bacardi on TikTok.

The video got lots of attention as it got nearly 100 000 likes. Many people commented on the video to express their admiration for the schoolgirl's talent.

A video on TikTok shows a girl dancing in her school uniform. The girl was doing a viral dance, originally from Pretoria, called the Bacardi dance.

4. Snake in water gets 4.9M TikTok views, viral video of enormous anaconda has peeps vowing never to swim again

A video went viral as it shows just how big snakes can get. The TikTok clip left many online users terrified to ever be near water again.

Online users commented on the TikTok video to express their disbelief. The video got over 6 000 comments as people discussed what they saw in the video.

A video shared on TikTok of a snake swimming in the water got over 500 000 likes after many were amazed by its size. Some online users speculated the reptile could be a Titanoboa, an extinct species, as reported by the Florida Museum.

5. Dr Musa Mthombeni flaunts his custom-made green BMW E30s, Mzansi impressed with the stunning whip

Dr Musa Mthombeni is among the many celebrities who have an eye for vintage cars.

Stars like the late DJ Sumbody, DJ Maphorisa and Lady Du have previously flaunted their pricey cars.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday 5 February, the star shared a short clip showing the stunning vehicle. He warned his fans not to share any thoughts on his baby because it's perfect the way it is.

