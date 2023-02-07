A snake catcher showed people a video of what a typical day at work looks like for him and got half a million views

The video shows how he was able to get a venomous snake outside of someone's home in Mpumalanga

People could not stop with the comments expressing their horror after seeing the spitting cobra, aka rinkhals, get manhandled

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A snake expert was chuffed when he could help someone with a deadly snake in the home. The video on TikTok shows how a spitting cobra reacted to being handled.

A professional snake handler had to remove a dangerous spitting cobra from someone's home. Image: TikTok/@fransawievermaak

Source: UGC

Online users were terrified and disturbed by the video that got half a million views on TikTok.

Snake pro takes spitting cobra out of a person's home

A viral video showed how a man expertly captured a spitting cobra and released it outside. The TikTok clip terrified many people as the snake reacted to being disturbed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TikTok users react to spitting cobra extraction from house

Snake encounters often terrify netizens. People were disturbed by the detailed clip showing how the man got rid of the reptile intruder. People imagined what they would have done if they found themselves in a similar situation.

Holly Jones commented:

"Why let it go right outside! Take it further, like WAY further away!"

Bonnie commented:

"How long was the tool you used? It looked way too short to me!"

27Jordan commented:

"Why the driveway?"

user6411682924801 commented:

"I would’ve set the house on fire and just moved."

Chris Jankans commented:

"Why would you let it go so close to the house?"

EsKay.WhyEE commented:

"Oh he was mad mad. He was coming back to get you."

Richard Byland commented:

"Why do the pretty ones have to be the deadly ones?"

Hugh Jass commented:

"This might be one reason I like the snow and freezing temperatures."

Tacticaldog commented:

"Did you set it free? Of course it will take its revenge, at night when you sleep."

"Don't run Murife": Snake chases man, massive viper's 'attack' goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a vicious snake on TikTok left people in stitches. The clip of a giant serpent going after a man amazed netizens.

The man in the video had a face-off with a snake slithering after him at lightning speed. The voice also amused people in the video in the background, trying to help the target.

A video shared by @icejunior1 shows us one guy with a snake hot on his heels. The sound put over the clip is a woman in the background of the video yelling for a man named Murife to stop running. The TikTok is especially disturbing as the snake makes intentional strides towards the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News