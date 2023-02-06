A king cobra trying to zap people from a drain pipe in a residential area left SA shook

TikTok account @fransawievermaak shared the video showing the snake fearlessly taking on people

Mzansi citizens made it very clear that they will not be visiting whatever area this is

Snakes are out in full force in Mzansi as the sun roasts us like rotisserie chickens. Citizens are not pleased with the activity of our slithering neighbours and a video of a king cobra didn’t make the panic any better.

South Africa is home to many beautiful but venomous snakes. Summer brings them out and people have to be careful not to be bitten as we are home to a list of highly venomous snakes.

TikTok account @fransawievermaak shared a video showing a king cobra coming out of a drainage pipe in a suburban area. The snake was fearless and didn’t care who was around. It just wanted to be left alone in its manmade snake burrow.

See the video below:

The snake has Mzansi citizens fearing drainpipes

People want to know where this place is so they can stay far from it. King cobras are feisty snakes that no one wants to come face to face with. It is a no from pretty much everyone.

Read some of the alarming but funny comments:

@Rusty Sexton said:

“Snakes in a drain the long-awaited sequel to Snakes on a Plane.”

@arieljoi_ said:

“I love how people are casually standing around with a COBRA in the storm drain.”

@Hannah Heitzler said:

“And this my friends are why I am totally okay with having snowstorms and -20 degree wind-chill. Biggest NOPE.”

@Pyschhoe said:

“That’s no snake, that sir, is a dragon.”

@Nicholas Mack said:

“I definitely didn’t stand up to check if there was a snake in my toilet.”

@Nutmeg Mamma said:

“Please tell me where this is so I can be sure to never ever visit there!”

