One guy got roasted by the sun and Mzansi citizens for shadowboxing on the beach in jeans

TikTok user @official_cleancutskolly shared the video of the man doing his thing in the baking sun

People are convinced that the man is from Johannesburg and got left behind in December

If you wear jeans to the beach in Durban, people will only assume you are from Joburg. One guy shadowboxing in jeans on the beach was roasted on the internet and had Durbanites calling the 011 to come to collect their lost soldier.

Mzansi people couldn't help but crack jokes at this guy shadowboxing on the beach in jeans. Imaeg: TikTok / @official_cleancutskolly

People from the inland areas flock to the coastlands in December for some holiday beach fun. People are convinced this man was left behind and has now accepted his fate and become one with the beach.

TikTok user @official_cleancutskolly shared the video of the man doing his thing under the blazing sun. The woman who recorded it was not impressed by his moves and was sure the man was in the wrong province.

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi go in hard on the beach boxer

This man stood no chance. People flooded the comments with spicy jokes, with many certain he is from Johannesburg and his family members left him behind.

See some of the hilarious comments:

@ConicalCrib8823_Some_ Cracker said:

“Bro is fighting off the UV rays.”

@elliotalderson786 said:

“Can someone tell him the festive period is over.”

@MagneticZebra21 said:

“He is fighting the wind that whistled to his dolls.”

@Cindy Janse van Vuur said:

“Someone watched the Rocky movies last night.”

@Jean_Paul_Marques said:

“I don’t know what to say about jeans on the beach."

@Josh T said:

“Jo'burgers fighting away the floods for Durban.”

