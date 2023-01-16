One man claimed don social media that R670k is reasonable for a second hand 2016 BMW M2

Twitter user @JosiahThobejane shared pictures the beautiful car along with all the info

Turns out it is a category B car and this had the people of Mzansi running in fear

Buying a secondhand car is not something that is out of the ordinary in South Africa. However, people know what not to buy and it seems this 2016 BMW M2 for R670k is one of those cars.

If something is too good to be true, it generally is. When looking at a second hand car, people check for things like mileage, if it has been in an accident and the service history.

Twitter user @JosiahThobejane shared pictures of a low mileage 2016 MBW M2 that is selling for R670k. While the price seems steep for a second hand car, it is a BMW M2.

Our guy claims the car is a steel!

“670k is very reasonable for a M2.”

The people of Mzansi say ‘hell no’ to the BMW

While the car is a beautiful beast, the fact that it has been classed a Category B was enough to have them running. According to the comments, this means that the car has a whole bunch of problems that will end up costing you a lot more in the long run.

Take a look at some of the comment:

@LadyMay_K said:

“A 2016 model with over 30k mileage on the clock and it costs just over half a million? lol is this We Buy cars?”

@khuduga_ said:

“Someone got rid of the problem and say it's reasonable ”

@papixchuloo said:

“no ways I’m gambling especially for a car with heavy after Market mods and that price for that mileage no ways. And it’s webuycars after all ya lolohisa.”

@ke_kgethegile said:

“You will only enjoy it when is still under motor plan, or else shame you will cry.”

@Mphumuzi_MK shared:

