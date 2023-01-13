A shocking red room got people talking on a popular interior design group on Facebook

Facebook user Thabiso Anele Kewana shared pictures of his home, showing the red walls and black accents

Some people liked the colour pallet while others thought it was a tad too much for their liking

Everyone has different tastes and that is what makes people interesting. One man felt that painting an entire room in a deep, rich red would be a vibe, but some people didn’t feel the same.

Facebook user Thabiso Anele Kewana went with red on his walls and some people were shook. Image: Facebook / Thabiso Anele Kewana

People on social media can be tough critics. So, when you drop pictures of a room like this one, you have to be prepared for some shade.

Facebook user Thabiso Anele Kewana shared pictures of his home on a popular Facebook group. The walls are all a very wow red, accompanied by a lot of black accents.

“Tried my level best,” the man captioned his post.

The people of Mzansi split over the red room

Well, let us just say that the red did not go down well with everyone. Some liked it, but it is definitely an acquired taste.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Bongile Louisa Tshabalala said:

“How and where do you get this TV unit thing done like this?”

Towanda Bongie said:

“This red is so loud, yohh.”

Lillian Mundera said:

“Red too much, haibo.”

Mavis Mavis said:

“It's too red, just paint one wall red to make it a focal wall and paint the other walls a neutral colour but everything else is fabulous."

Tshengie Chisa said:

“This is nice.”

Source: Briefly News