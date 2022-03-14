A viral video has shown a mother going spiritual as she prayed hard to God to heal a sick dog

The woman told the dog to 'rise and shine', using the name of Jesus to cast out anything holding its health bound

People on Instagram had a lot to say as some wondered why she could not just take the animal to the hospital

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video has shown the moment a mother went into a hot prayer session over her child's sick dog. Rubbing the dog's body, the woman bent down and started calling on God to heal the pet in the name of Jesus.

The woman prayed hard for the dog. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

You are healed in Jesus name

A description layered over the dog in the video shared online read:

"My Nigerian Mum praying for my sick puppy dog."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The woman was heard in the video saying:

"You are healed in the name of Jesus, the name that is above any other name...."

Watch the video below (slide):

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 8,000 likes with more than 1,000 comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

prince_eniola_johnson said:

"This one weak me ooo."

aloydspeaker said:

"Carriam go vet, before daddy freeze set ring light."

capt.pentho said:

"I did this for my dog then. Praying for it not to die when it was receiving treatment. If you love dogs, you can relate to this ok."

chuksvila said:

"Shouldn't be funny. Nah God create Dogs too."

your_glam_rack said:

"Our mothers that can pray for a tele novela character.......nothing abt them surprises me anymore."

sonia_shoefairy asked:

"The dog should arise and shine to where mummy?"

Pastor performs miracles, makes many fall under ‘anointing’ in videos days before he was arrested for drugs

Briefly News reported that videos shared online by Instablog9ja have shown some 'spiritual actions' performed by Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem weeks before he was arrested for transporting cannabis.

In the clips, the general overseer laid his hands on members during a deliverance service, making them fall under the 'power of his anointing'.

A video showed the moment he ran into the choir, stretched his hand towards them as all of them fell. Ugochukwu went into another section of the church and 'impacted' them with his touch.

Source: Briefly News