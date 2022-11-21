One dedicated and humble man made the necessary sacrifices to make his dream home a reality

Twitter user @IamHardbone went broke for six months, but it was so worth the home he now has

Seeing the man’s dedication left many inspired and wanting to know how he made it happen

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is many people's dream to own their own homes. One man made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure he had a roof over his head that he was proud of, which is stunning.

Twitter user @IamHardbone is proud of his home and the sacrifices he made. Image: Twitter / @IamHardbone

Source: Twitter

Anything is possible if you put your mind to it and are willing to do the hard things necessary to make it a reality. This is exactly what this man did.

Twitter user @IamHardbone spent the last six months building his forever home. Spending over R500k, with much more still to do, the man poured his heart and soul into making this possible.

He took to social media with some pictures of his new home. It is gorgeous!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“6 months of being broke, but it was worth it. KWAQEDUMENDO”

The people of Mzansi celebrate with the inspiring homeowner

This is definitely news worth hyping. People flooded the comment section, asking for advice and congratulating the man on a beautiful home.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@YomkhontoL said:

“Six months? D*mn it would take me at least three years.”

@Songo_EC said:

“This is impressive grootman. Can I have the plan and your builder's contacts, my older brother is planning to a house.”

@uMkhathini said:

“Look at this win uyindoda Jola, muhle umsebenzi ”

@CuteNkuli said:

“You've done well, congratulations!!!❤️”

@WinnieD_SA said:

“Well done Prince. This is the most fulfilling brokenness that I have ever experienced too ”

Man celebrates becoming a homeowner, posts pic of house online, but the internet is left with many questions

In related news, Briefly News reported that a man shared his joy of becoming a homeowner by posting a snap of his new house and posting it on Twitter.

He did not reveal where the house was located or if he had bought it or had it built in the post, but peeps' questions were centred around its size.

In his post, the happy man simply captioned his pic:

"Blessed to be a new homeowner."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News