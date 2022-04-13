An excited homeowner celebrated his achievement with a pic of his house that he posted on Twitter

Peeps were surprise by its size while others made fun of him by asking where the rest of the house was

Some peeps came to his defence saying that no matter its size, the house was a big deal while others congratulated him

A man shared his joy of becoming a homeowner by posting a snap of his new house and posting it on Twitter. He did not reveal where the house was located of if he had bought it or had it built in the post, but peeps' questions were centered around its size.

In his post, the happy man simply captioned his pic:

"Blessed to be a new homeowner."

A man posted his new house online in celebration of becoming a homeowner but peeps were left baffled. Image: @anju_pong/Twitter, Getty Images

Peeps on Twitter did not hold back on the questions. They asked where the house was located and why it looked like it was in a desert while some cracked jokes about it asking where the rest of it was. Some peeps defended the home owner and congratulated him on his accomplishment.

@mursaki9 said:

"I understand, but I think that's a really cute house. My problem is with the hundreds of the exact same house I see. That's tiresome. People need variety. In addition, it makes people feel like they're being warehoused. My very best that all the houses are blessed."

@splash_631 said:

@yaboykwhit said:

"Not tryna judge.. but is this somewhere in Arizona or Nevada.. Because it looks rather Desert like my boy?? But Goals are goals. So either way congratulations."

@misseverywhereg said:

@nightdiva said:

"Congratulations. However is that real? It looks like a demo housing place. Surely that's not a real place to live with unfinished houses so close to each other in a flat barren land? It just doesn't look real to me. If it is, hope the best for you."

