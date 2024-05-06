A woman took to TikTok to showcase how she pranked her son with fake fart sounds, and people were amused

The TikTok video gained massive attraction on social media, generating over 1.1 million views, thousands of likes and comments

The lady clip entertained netizens as they rushed to the comments section with laughter

One lady pranked her toddler with fake fart sounds in a TikTok making rounds on social media.

A lady pranked her son by fake farting in a TikTok video. Image:@mrs.city.mom

Source: TikTok

Mom pranks son in a viral TikTok clip

The footage shared by @mrs.city.mom on the video platform shows an adorable little boy dressed in a hoodie and a cup. The little one appeared to be standing while his mom blurted out fart sounds. On the first attempt, the boy did not seem bothered.

As the video progressed, the toddler's mom continued with the farts sound, which captivated the attention of the boy. He began pulling faces while his mother continuously faked farting. The little boy's reaction and facial expression made many people laugh online.

The clip gained massive attraction as it geared over 1.1 million views along with thousands of likes and many comments within two days of its publication.

Take a look at the video below:

Social medi users are in stitches

The lady's video amused many people as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts, while others simply laughed it off.

Zama Jama said:

He's so patient shame ngabe sengikhale ngaphuma."

Mam Dee added:

"The closing of the eyes showing he is defeated."

Tedding commented:

"He’s embarrassed on your behalf."

SR86 wrote:

"Yoh my god! Cute. Please do the peanut butter prank with him."

kelelo_ n cracked a joke, saying:

"His really using the last unit of energy in his system to not comment."

Nompilo533 said:

"He's so polite."

