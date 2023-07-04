A man who shared how heartbroken he was after his wife left him got over 1 million likes on a post that went viral on TikTok

The older man, who was married for a quarter of a century, couldn't hold his tears back

Social media had their tissues out for him and comforted him

A video of a man crying because his wife left him after 26 years of marriage went viral on TikTok, with many offering words to uplift him.

The heartbroken man recorded himself crying his eyes out in a short clip that captured the fullness of his heartbreak.

Man's marriage ends after 26 years

The man, @brucienobonus, captioned his painful video:

"What 26 years of marriage looks like when they say they don't love you no more. Wait until next year. I'll be smiling."

With his lips and chin quivering, the shattered holds his brow, tries to compose himself and looks ahead, with tears flowing copiously down his eyes.

Forbes revealed that over 600,000 couples divorced in the United States in 2021.

They revealed that the highest number of divorces occur among couples that married three times.

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers show compassion to brokenhearted divorcee

Netizens poured their heart out in sympathy to the older man and told him that it's not all over.

Some also offered a shoulder to cry on for experiencing divorce after being married for years.

Jambo told him to stay strong.

"Messages are always open if you need to talk."

Gregbogdanis encouraged him to keep his head up.

"Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise again."

Kvalleybro pointed out that the best is yet to come.

"Much love, brother. Obviously, God has other plans. May not feel like it."

Koosh told him that he would get through it.

"You'll realize why it was for the best later on. Keep your head up, king."

Kate warmly said that next year would be better for him.

"It takes time, but you will get there."

