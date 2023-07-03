A man took his TikTok followers on an epic shopping spree as he furnished his brand-new home

He spent a whopping 6 hours exploring the mall and filled 3 carts worth of goodies while slightly going over budget

Mzansi social media users loved the end product of how he furnished his home in the pictures

In a TikTok slideshow, a man filled up 3 shopping carts with home decor pieces to furnish his brand-new home. Source: @zizoutzidane/Tiktok

They say a house becomes a home when it's filled with love and cherished possessions. But for one enthusiastic individual, he first needed to go on a shopping haul that left everyone in awe.

@zizoutzidane shared a slideshow on TikTok of him buying pieces to furnish his brand-new home. He filled three carts and went over budget during his exhilarating six-hour shopping extravaganza.

Man spends 6 hours shopping for decor for new home in pictures

In an interview with Briefly News, @zizoutzidane shared that he recently bought a house and found himself caught up in the excitement, unable to resist the temptation of adding a little extra to his shopping haul.

"I recently bought a house. You know when you have a new house, there are a lot of things you need for the home and that’s why I bought many things," he said.

He may have gone over budget, however, he knew that the satisfaction of creating his dream home was worth every cent. Spending a whopping six hours exploring the shopping centre, our determined shopper meticulously curated a collection of items that reflected his personal style and brought life to his home.

"It took me the whole day to do shopping because I left my house at 11 o’clock and I came back at around 6 o’clock in the evening, "he continued.

Mzansi impressed by man's decor taste in TikTok of shopping haul

While going over budget may have caused a temporary pang of guilt, he knew the memories and comfort he created in his new home were invaluable.

"I managed to fill up three carts and I definitely went over budget as there were no sales except on certain grocery items. It was fun but at the same time very tiring because I was alone," he added.

His social media followers commented on his slide show and told him how beautiful his newly furnished house was.

Read some of the comments below:

User760078709859 said:

"You got good taste. I love it."

Innocent Bunny commented

"Tell me your life is good without telling me your life is good."

Lerato Bale added:

"A guy that buys a house and furnishes it alone makes me proud. Only few will understand. So proud of you bhuti."

Mpho said:

"Please, this is so beautiful abuti."

LeonaMakgato added:

"I did this yesterday and you know what? It feels rewarding but it's really tiring. Every five minutes, swipe."

