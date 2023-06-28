A woman living in the township proudly showed off her neat shack and went viral on social media

The lady bragged about her humble living space that she transformed into a cosy and inviting home

The TikTok video empowered and encouraged many to find pride and happiness in their environments, no matter how modest they may be

A young woman raved about her beautiful shack. Image: @simonchokoe

Source: TikTok

A woman living in a township has grabbed the attention of viewers with a viral TikTok video of her neat shack.

Young lady find joy in owning beautiful shack

This glimpse into her living conditions highlighted the importance of finding joy and contentment despite challenging circumstances.

The remarkable woman has turned her shack into a cosy and well-organised space she calls home.

She is heard in a TikTok uploaded by @simonchokoe, raving about being a homeowner where she gets to call the shots.

The woman's pride in her neat shack inspired others who are still hustling to be independent and own a home.

The video 243 000 views and over 8 400 likes on the video-sharing app.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTokker praises woman for being homeowner

@mosiwa_k said:

"You're an inspiration ngwana mma."

@butter_scotch0823 mentioned:

"Yes girl, that is the spirit girl, di thapelo di landile. "

@gugup40 asked:

"Where is place, I need a site."

@chriseldaletshang stated:

"Wow nice and clean bathong I love it."

@user80461436153694 mentioned:

"Wow, clean and smart I'm jealous. Good girl."

@user11322139313066 commented:

"Well done ngwanyana. I am proud of you girl.❤️❤️"

@tshedimosomagaba1 wrote"

"Nice, clean, elegant, beautiful and mostly a perfect home. "

@philly.fikza said:

"Best mokhukhu ever."

