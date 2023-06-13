A woman on TikTok made a vlog of her morning before going to work, and it was welcome content

The lady had many Mzansi online users fascinated because she lives in the township and has a typical day to day

People loved seeing the representation of a simple life from an ordinary South African who is enjoying her life

A woman posted a vlog that people thoroughly enjoyed. The woman showed a realistic morning routine for someone who lives in a South African township.

A TikTok video showed a woman in the township and what she heads to work. Image: @vwinpride_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's simple life got over 30 000 views. People flooded the comments and raved about how relatable her life looked.

Woman films TikTok of simple routine of everything she does in the morning

@vwinpride_ entertained people with her relatable life. The creator made a video showing what she gets up to before heading to work. Watch the video below:

South Africa cannot get enough of woman's relatable content

People love to see details about others' lives. Online users thought it was amazing to see someone who leads an ordinary life making content.

Karabo said:

"She ain't fake. Thank you for being real sis, you just gained yourself a follower."

ntlemezaluciaph32 wrote:

"The nap after eating is really necessary."

Nontsikelelo Mendlula added:

"Prayer is part of your lifestyle. I love that. May God bless you with the desires of your heart, far is where you are going."

Lindiwe chonco commented:

"The most realest person I've ever seen."

Retshedisitswe applauded:

"The most realistic vlog ever. This is very realistic. Proud of you sis."

