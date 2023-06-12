One TikTokker posted a video making sure that people could see how big the house she lives in is

People enjoyed the woman's video as she was replying to someone who decided to leave a hate comment

Online users thought it was satisfying to see what the women had to say after the scathing words

One woman could not wait to have her say after seeing that someone had much to say about her lifestyle. The lady showed people that she likes to live life to the fullest on her parents' dime.

A TikTok video shows a woman in her parents' mansion after someone said she only relies on her parents' success. Image: nthabiseng_ngutshane

The video of the creator giving a savage response received thousands of likes. People flooded the comments to show their support for the lady.

Young woman proudly shows off her parents' riches in TikTok video

A lady @nthabiseng_ngutshane posted a video coming down the staircase in her parents' home. The woman was replying to someone who said that she only uses her parents' success as a flex. Watch the video below:

South Africans stam hilarious reply to naysayer in TikTok video

Netizens love to see sassy people, and this woman got lots of support. Many accused the commenter of being jealous. Others encouraged a lady to spend her parents' money freely.

snaomie8 said:

"Her parents worked hard so she could enjoy their money soo honestly I would brag to."

Elsa commented:

"Kante who's success are you supposed to brag about ? Man maybe."

Reitumetse wrote:

"People are bitter shame. Ja chelete eo wena my dear."

Tash added:

"My dear we work hard for our children to enjoy so heal."

Beverley joked:

"She’s going to inherit it. A win is a win."

