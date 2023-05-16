This confident schoolgirl reminded people that teen girls should be having fun, not chasing boys

TikTok user @nthaabseng shared a hilarious TikTok video of her antics at school, explaining why boys don't look at her

People celebrated her confidence in the comments, loving her innocent energy and playfulness

This Mzanis schoolgirl had TikTok users in tears of laughter when she posted a sassy video sarcastically wondering why the boys at school do not fall at her feet.

This babe reminded girls to have fun and stop worrying about impressing boys, and Mzansi was there for it. Image: TikTok / @nthaabseng

Source: TikTok

Women are becoming more confident in their independence, which is awesome. This young lady's confidence reminds all girls out there that the attention of boys is not where your worth lies.

Sassy Mzansi schoolgirl drops hilarious TikTok video explaining why she might not be the boys' favourite

TikTok user @nthaabseng shared a hilarious TikTok video in which she posted footage of a few moments, which might explain why the boys do not look at her at school.

She is absolutely gorgeous, and there is nothing wrong with her, and that is the whole point of this clip. Sis is happier living her best life than worrying about boys.

Take a look at this Queen's video!

TikTok users hype the young woman's confidence

Yes, babes, this is how it should be! People took to the comments to have a good laugh at her sarcasm and to praise her confidence. Teen girls should be having fun, not crying over boys.

Read some of the comments:

Tshepiso M's beauty Salon said:

“That was me in high school, and I survived them just like that to avoid teenage pregnancy even ”

_WaveyBaby said:

“The face on the last video ❤️❤️”

Mash said:

“best laughs you'll ever have are in high school.”

merinda706 said:

“we know the problem”

Mrs_Ashwoodie said:

“Without you, school is nothing ❤️”

shelathepoeticlady♥️ said:

“reminds me of my high school years.”

White schoolgirl in KZN township has Mzansi loving her, Durban man interviews her in funny TikTok

In related news, Briefly News reported that a petrol attendant in Durban was in his hood, Magabeni, when he spotted a white kid walking from school. The man recorded a video where she answered his questions in isiZulu, and they were a hit on TikTok.

People were fascinated to see the white student speak isiZulu. Many people also shared their opinions about Sidelile High School.

A TikTok account run by petrol attendant @daozzie_sa shows a cute interaction with a school child from Magabeni township. In the video, the school kid tells the man that her name is Amahle Hendricks, and she attends Sidelile High School. The girl not only understood the questions the TikTokker asked but answered them in isiZulu.

