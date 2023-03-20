Three schoolgirls have gone viral for their incredible Kilimanjaro TikTok dance challenge

TikTok user @luckkyysa shared a dance video showing her and two friends oozing confidence

Mzansi loved the girls’ energy and asked in the comments that they do more of these challenges

Three friends from Hoërskool Transvalia in Pretoria recorded a Kilimanjaro TikTok dance challenge, which went viral.

These Pretoria schoolgirls set TikTok on fire with their lit moves, and people loved them. Image: TikTok / @luckkyysa

Source: TikTok

Dance challenges are something we are seeing more and more kids doing. Mzansi loves the positive outlet and seeing schoolchildren getting involved in these challenges.

Pretoria schoolgirls drop Kilimanjaro TikTok dance challenge

TikTok user @luckkyysa shared a dance video showing herself and two friends pulling off the slickest Kilimanjaro TikTok dance challenge.

The confidence these three girls oozed was next level! This is the kind of content people want to see from the youth of Mzansi. Take a look:

Mzansi screams over lit dance challenge video

Yesss, these girls sent it! The comments were filled with people hyping their energy and undeniable sass. They can’t wait to see more.

Seeing the three girls come together and deliver this awesome clip had hearts bursting with pride. This is the Rainbow Nation we all dreamed of.

Read some of the comments:

@Hails said:

“Let her cooook, sheesh.”

@louisa said:

“You have really cool friends.”

@lebopride2 said:

“Please do Bhebha with them. Love your content ❤️”

@sedii said:

“Slayed.”

@bobby_m22 said:

“Who is this girl? She is so pretyyyyy.”

