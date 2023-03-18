Four women did the trending Kilimanjaro dance, and their hilarious facial expressions left Mzansi in tears

The family members were led by a young girl who clearly persuaded them to do the dance challenge

SA TikTokkers rated their vibey moves in the comments section and unanimously chose a winner

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

4 Family members took part in the Kilimanjaro dance challenge. Image: @mantlesandmom

Source: TikTok

The Kilimanjaro dance has divided netizens, and despite some criticism, the challenge has picked up steam online.

Some people think the dance moves are demonic and frightening, and others have been having a ball moving their bodies like they are possessed.

4 Women slay the Kilimanjaro dance and go viral

Four gorgeous ladies represented their family and shared a video doing the viral dance. The clip posted by @mantlesandmom gathered over 955 000 views. People loved that the family made the zombie-like moves look wholesome, and they were interested in seeing more content from them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the gorgeous ladies' viral moves in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi rates the family's facial expressions

The lady in the green was people's favourite because she had the most animated and funny face.

@chanaiya_0x0 posted:

"Please do it again, the lady in green must be in the front."

@s.eemah_ wrote:

"The mom is dusting me."

@evangelinemogail3 commented:

"Honestly, the aunty in the green dress won my heart. Please do more challenges."

@surayahchantelest posted:

"The lady in green does it for me."

@gidivanflex commented:

"This is getting out of control literally."

@aikokay shared:

"I’m with the lady with a green dress."

@Barry22Y wrote:

"Green dress takes the trophy."

@mabza_2 stated:

"Ma 2000 will force you to do their things."

SA school girl performs “demonic” Kilimanjaro dance challenge, TikTok video scares people: “Pray for our kids”

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the Kilimanjaro dance challenge is picking up steam on social media, and people are posting videos of their moves to the hit song by Pcee, Sgija Disciples & ZanTen.

One schoolgirl committed to her dance performance, and her facial expression frightened netizens. The video shows the girl rolling her eyes towards the back of her head, and her schoolmates staring at her in awe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News