A little girl from Pretoria entertained South African TikTok users with her Bacardi dance moves

The vibey young girl danced to a fast hit song and looked like a princess in her adorable red tutu

More than 100 000 people viewed the TikTok video and some said they had the little girl's performance on repeat

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A little girl from Pretoria took part in the viral Bacardi dance. Image: @lebogangmamaremod

Source: TikTok

One little girl took part in the viral Bacardi dance challenge and gave her online competitors a run for their money. She displayed her skills for the world and looked like a seasoned dancer.

Mother of adorable girl posts viral video on TikTok

The TikTok video was posted by @lebogangmamaremod and thousands of netizens were virtually cheering for the talented girl. The clip was oozing cuteness and people could not get enough. Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi gush over the vibey young Bacardi dancer

People rated the girl's dancing in the comments section, and the majority of viewers gave her rave reviews.

@loano._ said:

"This girl goes to school with me at Tokyo, she was even modelling. You have gained a follower."

@bassitwala posted:

"Born in Pretoria."

@user4800359819937 wrote:

"She needs to teach me shame so I can stand in the middle."

@molebogeng336 stated:

"Yes girl, rock this world baby gal."

@user3761195299753 mentioned:

"She knows how to dance yoh."

@lebow011 commented:

"O topiwa kgole o."

@keyaseprescilla added:

"Baby girl is doing the most."

@modisematlhodi wrote:

"Baie oulik maan ka mo kopa tu."

Video of cutest ‘Kilimanjaro’ dancer ever gets 8.9 million views on TikTok, Mzansi applauds tiny tot

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi has found the cutest Kilimanjaro challenger yet. The toddler had Mzansi cheering when she tried her hand at the viral dance.

Lailla on TikTok, is no stranger to Mzansi's love, as videos of her epic dances often catch people's attention. But when she did the Kilimanjaro challenge, she nearly broke the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News