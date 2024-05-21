A woman on TikTok gave out her skincare secret to having pimple-free skin

The lady with radiant skin whipped out two products that she swears by for an achievable acne-free face

The lady, who is also known to plug people on almost everything via TikTok, shared prices and locations for peeps to get their hands on the two secret products

A woman on TikTok, Porsha Mthembu (@_mrs_femi), shared her secret to clearing her pimples with two products.

A woman plugged Mzansi with her secret combo that wiped the acne off her face. Image: @_mrs_femi

Mthembu raved about the two Standard Beauty products also found at Clicks.

Major skincare plug

The content creator shared that the two products are budget friendly. The face wash and toner, retail for R270. She is in awe of how wonderfully the products have helped with her debilitating journey with acne.

She continued to thank Standard Beauty for making products that work and nurture the skin:

“I’m internally grateful for this combo, thank you Standard.”

Find your skincare combo

The products can be found in-store at Clicks or online on the Standard Beauty app.

“If you have pimples on yours face, please get this combo, it will help you so much. I swear by these products. Please do yourself a favour and get these products. When you get these products, your pimples will fade.”

Watch the skincare guru’s video below:

Netizens react

The internet gathered under Porsha’s post to enquire more about skincare to which she answered gracefully:

@Andy❤️ asked for products that would help with her skin type:

“Please, I need products to control my oily skin. What should I use?”

@balungile shared her frustrations and hoped to get answers:

“I have pimples of various colours including black, I just don’t know what would help me.”

@NtokozoNtazi❤️ enquired about her child’s skin:

“Please help, my child has spots caused my mosquito bites on their legs.”

@mokgadishabangu agreed with Porsha and stands by Standard Beauty’s miraculous products:

“I have been using Standard Beauty for two months, their products do work.”

Skincare plugs

Briefly News recently reported on a young lady who took to TikTok to showcase her Dis-Chem skincare haul. Mzansi appreciated the video where the stunner unveiled all the products with prices that she uses for her skincare routine. The online community enjoyed watching the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section to ask for more tips.

