A beauty influencer took to social media to share an affordable way to look after oily skin

The skincare routine consisted of a few skin products that fell within the R250-R300 budget she recommended

The online community flooded the young woman's comment section with questions and shared similar skincare routines

A young woman plugged netizens with affordable skincare tips.

In this economy, it is always a good idea to get into pocket-friendly finds, especially when it comes to skincare products.

A self-care and skincare TikTokker named Sinenkosi (who uses the handle @s.ineva on the app) plugged netizens with an affordable way to treat oily skin.

With skincare products often ringing up to thousands of rands, Sinenkosi told netizens they could spend between R250-R300 to have their skin glowing with a skincare routine she suggested.

At the beginning of her video, the beauty influencer urged people to get themselves a R40 bar of Pure Soap to use as a cleanser and a R90 tub of Scarlet Hill as a moisturiser.

Sunscreen was also on the list. Sinenkosi suggested Everysun's SPF50 coverage for R142 or the brand's R112 SPF30 bottle. She added:

"You can skip the moisturiser in the morning when using sunscreen, or you can get Everysun's face cream (145)."

She concluded her video:

"This is all you would need to create a full skincare routine that caters to oily skin on a budget."

Internet users respond to woman's skincare routine video

Interested people flooded Sinenkosi's comment section with questions regarding other skincare routines, while others thanked the TikTokker for her affordable plug.

Filled with gratitude, @prude259 wrote:

"Thanks, babe. You made things easier for me. I didn't know which sunscreen to use."

@tclaire1997 noted that they have a similar routine:

"This is almost exactly my skincare routine, and it works lovely, especially for sensitive skin."

@rakesiamuller shared their experience with the soap Sinenkosi mentioned:

"I have been using Pure Soap with salicylic acid since January, and it worked wonders for my face."

Woman shares glass skincare routine

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a woman who plugged Mzansi with her glass skincare routine.

TikTok user @zithobemacheli1 said in her video that her glass skincare routine mainly focuses on "hydration and promoting a healthy skin barrier."

