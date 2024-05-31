Young entrepreneur Noluthando Gama is making waves and tons of cash in the e-commerce industry

The 22-year-old business owner sells in-demand products via dropshipping and on platforms like Takealot and Makro

Noluthando uses TikTok to showcase her business and spoke to Briefly News about her success

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Through dropshipping and selling on Takealot, Noluthando has managed to make serious money. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Many young and driven people are venturing into the booming e-commerce industry and Noluthando Gama is unapologetically owning her territory.

E-commerce hustler rakes in over R200K a month

After graduating, the KwaZulu-Natal-born hustler moved to Johannesburg to grow her businesses, which entail dropshipping and selling high-demand products on big e-commerce platforms like Takealot and Makro.

With a TikTok following of over 123K, Noluthando often details how she makes serious profits from her sales.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Gama shared in one of her many videos how she once made R60K in one day selling on Takealot, and in another post, she shares how she made R200K in one month from dropshipping.

In the clip, the entrepreneur shows how she made R1 500 on day one, R2 499 on day two, and R4 746 on day three, ultimately making R200K in a month.

She bought her second VW vehicle after buying a stunning VW Polo R-Line in April.

Watch the video below:

Noluthando reflects on her success

Briefly News asked the 22-year-old whether she takes pride in achieving success at such a young age.

"Yes, because it inspires my peers and gives people from my township hope that dreams do come true. I never anticipated making so much because, for a start, it's unlikely to make such a huge amount of money considering that I had just started the business," Noluthando shared.

She's making serious money, but the job is far from glamorous. Check out the video below to see what a typical day in the life of a Takealot seller looks like through Nolthando's lens:

Entrepreneur shares 7-step morning skincare routine

In another story, Briefly News' Young Money Makers businesswoman Sinqobile Mdlalose shared her morning skincare routine, which is focused on combating hyperpigmentation.

Mdlalose works a full-time job and owns a business, but she makes time for self-care every day.

Mdlalose exclusively shared her full routine with Briefly News.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News