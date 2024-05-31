Sinqobile Mdlalose, who spoke to Briefly News, shared the seven steps she follows in the morning to achieve flawless skin

She shared that she has normal to dry skin, and the routine focuses on hydration and hyperpigmentation

The young lady also noted that she spends at least R1000 to top up the products she uses

A woman shared the seven steps she follows to get her skin glowing. Images: Sinqobile Mdlalose / Supplied

A young woman with normal to dry skin is letting people in on her extensive skincare routine.

Occupational therapist and businesswoman Sinqobile Mdlalose spoke to Briefly News to share her secrets for achieving flawless skin and the products she uses. She noted that her morning skincare routine (and her nighttime skincare routine) focuses on hydration and hyperpigmentation.

"I struggle with hyperpigmentation around my eyes and the mouth area. I try to rest as much as I can. I sleep at 10pm every night because I wake up at 6am. I make sure to get eight hours of sleep every day."

Sinqobile also states that she makes herself a green smoothie in the morning and drinks glasses of lemon water throughout the day.

Sinqobile Mdlalose shares her 7-step skincare routine

The owner of Amora Blooms (a floral and events company) provided Briefly News with her daily morning routine and the products she applies to her skin.

Cleanse: The beauty starts by cleansing her face not once but twice with the CeraVe smoothing Cleanser. Exfoliate: Sinqobile uses Cetaphil's Daily Scrub Cleanser, making sure to use it three times a week. Tone: Cetaphil's Bright Healthy Radiance Refresh Toner is next on the list and is applied to the neck and face using a cotton pad. Face mist: For the fourth step, she applies one layer of the NIVEA Rose Care Hydrating Face Mist to the skin. Serums: After waiting for the face mist to dry, Sinqobile applies two serums to her face and neck. First, she applies NIVEA's Perfect & Radiant Luminous630 Anti Dark Marks Serum and then Garnier's Even & Matte Vitamin C Booster Serum. Moisturise: Towards the end of the morning skincare routine, Sinqobile uses the CeraVe Facial Moisturising Cream for her normal to dry skin, also applying it to her neck and face. Sunscreen: Finally, before officially starting her day, the business owner ends with Eucerin's Even Pigment Perfector sunscreen.

Sinqobile snapped a photo of some of the different skincare products she uses. Images: Sinqobile Mdlalose / Supplied

Sinqobile also listed her nighttime skincare routine, in which she uses wipes to remove makeup, cleanses her face, and applies a toner, face mist, serums, and moisturiser.

When asked how much she spends on her skincare products monthly, Sinqobile said:

"Most of these products last at least two to four months. A little definitely goes a long way, which means there's never a point where I buy all of them in a month. It usually costs R1000 when topping up."

