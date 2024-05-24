A woman shared on her TikTok account the two rules she follows to get her skin free from scars and acne

The woman also shared a list of skincare products she uses, including supplements and tissue oil

People in the comment section showed their interest in the rules, especially the first rule the woman mentions

A young woman shared the two rules she follows to achieve flawless skin. @ratisupremacy

Source: Instagram

A young lady broke down two important rules she follows to get her skin looking flawless.

The woman took to her account on TikTok, using the handle @ratisupremacy, after she received a compliment and explained how she achieved clear skin. @ratisupremacy let netizens in on her secret and said:

"If you want skin like this, rule number one: Don't talk to men. If you have acne and there's a man in your life, I don't think it's a coincidence."

She then explained her second rule, which was to use skincare products, mainly applying the process of double or triple cleansing.

"I start with micellar water, even if I don't have makeup on."

The woman, who has a dry skin type, also shared that she uses a skin cleanser followed by a hypoallergenic foaming face wash that best suits sensitive skin. A hydrating cream, tissue oil and a spritz of refresher are also added to the list of products she applies to her skin.

She concluded:

"Supplements are super important. I take vitamin C, zinc, probiotics and omega 3... The minute I started focusing on rule number one, my skin cleared. The rest is just supplementary, you don't need it much. Focus on rule number one."

Watch @ratisupremacy explain her skincare routine in the video below:

Woman's skincare rules intrigue netizens

@ratisupremacy's guide to clear skin had many taking out their notebooks and pens to be free of scars and acne.

Appreciating the woman's advice, @user2755369195440 said:

"Thanks for the tips. I started and it really helped. Sending love."

@samantha_sam185 shared their experience implementing the first rule:

"Say what you want, but my skin has cleared up since I broke up with my boyfriend. I trust this routine in my life."

Wanting to get in on the tips, @tshegofatso.l commented:

"Let me go stock up on the cleanser because they are about to make it R80."

