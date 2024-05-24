“Don’t Talk to Men”: Woman Shares 2 Rules She Follows to Get Flawless Skin, Internet Intrigued
- A woman shared on her TikTok account the two rules she follows to get her skin free from scars and acne
- The woman also shared a list of skincare products she uses, including supplements and tissue oil
- People in the comment section showed their interest in the rules, especially the first rule the woman mentions
PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!
A young lady broke down two important rules she follows to get her skin looking flawless.
The woman took to her account on TikTok, using the handle @ratisupremacy, after she received a compliment and explained how she achieved clear skin. @ratisupremacy let netizens in on her secret and said:
"If you want skin like this, rule number one: Don't talk to men. If you have acne and there's a man in your life, I don't think it's a coincidence."
She then explained her second rule, which was to use skincare products, mainly applying the process of double or triple cleansing.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"I start with micellar water, even if I don't have makeup on."
The woman, who has a dry skin type, also shared that she uses a skin cleanser followed by a hypoallergenic foaming face wash that best suits sensitive skin. A hydrating cream, tissue oil and a spritz of refresher are also added to the list of products she applies to her skin.
She concluded:
"Supplements are super important. I take vitamin C, zinc, probiotics and omega 3... The minute I started focusing on rule number one, my skin cleared. The rest is just supplementary, you don't need it much. Focus on rule number one."
Watch @ratisupremacy explain her skincare routine in the video below:
Woman's skincare rules intrigue netizens
@ratisupremacy's guide to clear skin had many taking out their notebooks and pens to be free of scars and acne.
Appreciating the woman's advice, @user2755369195440 said:
"Thanks for the tips. I started and it really helped. Sending love."
@samantha_sam185 shared their experience implementing the first rule:
"Say what you want, but my skin has cleared up since I broke up with my boyfriend. I trust this routine in my life."
Wanting to get in on the tips, @tshegofatso.l commented:
"Let me go stock up on the cleanser because they are about to make it R80."
Woman shares affordable skincare tips for oily skin
Briefly News recently reported about a woman who plugged South Africans with a budget-friendly way to to treat oily skin.
With skincare products often ringing up to thousands of rands, the beauty influencer told netizens they could spend between R250-R300 to have their skin glowing with a skincare routine she suggested.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News