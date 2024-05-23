A woman took to TikTok to share with users of the app the experience she had when she tinted her brows

As seen in her video, tinting her eyebrows resulted in the young lady suffering from a nasty rash

People in the comment section shared that they would not get their brows done for fear of getting the same bad results

A young lady showed the disastrous aftermath of her tinted eyebrows. Images: @nothando_ii

A young woman literally suffered for beauty when her eyebrow tint gave her an allergic reaction.

Nothando Shabangu shared a video on her TikTok account (@nothando_ii) showing the devasting result of her eyebrows. In the video, Nothando seems to have fine pimples or a rash surrounding her eyebrows where the tinting occurred.

The aspiring deejay also shows a close-up picture of her face, and viewers can see her swollen eyes, possibly linked to the allergic reaction. The video then cuts to a clip of Nothando getting her brows done and what she looked like after the beauty process.

Nothando writes in the video:

"Tinted eyebrows did me dirty."

Watch the video below:

Social media users share their concerns about eyebrow tinting

Nothando's video shocked a few people in the comment section. Netizens also shared messages of support for the young lady.

@cassiejaylove cautioned everyone:

"Patch tests are so important!"

@beverlymbaly asked Nothando if she had gone to the doctor and felt better. She replied:

"Yes, I went to my doctor and he said I must never do it again because I won’t be that lucky."

@shestaati thought twice about getting their brows tinted:

"I want this so badly, but this is what I am afraid of. I have too many allergies."

When @miemie_eee asked how she healed, Nothando said:

"I went to my doctor and he gave me two injections, medication and an ointment to apply on the eyebrows. It took me two weeks to recover. It was so painful I even went to hospital."

Lash tech glues woman's eye shut

In a related beauty story, Briefly News reported about a woman who needed to rush to an eye specialist after her eye was glued shut after attempting to get individual lashes removed.

In the video, Lebo (@leboo_ra) is seen with one of her eyes completely closed, with thick, dried-up white glue along the opening of her eyelid.

