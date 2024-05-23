“Took Me 2 Weeks to Recover”: Young Woman Shows Allergic Reaction to Eyebrow Tinting
A young woman literally suffered for beauty when her eyebrow tint gave her an allergic reaction.
Nothando Shabangu shared a video on her TikTok account (@nothando_ii) showing the devasting result of her eyebrows. In the video, Nothando seems to have fine pimples or a rash surrounding her eyebrows where the tinting occurred.
The aspiring deejay also shows a close-up picture of her face, and viewers can see her swollen eyes, possibly linked to the allergic reaction. The video then cuts to a clip of Nothando getting her brows done and what she looked like after the beauty process.
Nothando writes in the video:
"Tinted eyebrows did me dirty."
Watch the video below:
Social media users share their concerns about eyebrow tinting
Nothando's video shocked a few people in the comment section. Netizens also shared messages of support for the young lady.
@cassiejaylove cautioned everyone:
"Patch tests are so important!"
@beverlymbaly asked Nothando if she had gone to the doctor and felt better. She replied:
"Yes, I went to my doctor and he said I must never do it again because I won’t be that lucky."
@shestaati thought twice about getting their brows tinted:
"I want this so badly, but this is what I am afraid of. I have too many allergies."
When @miemie_eee asked how she healed, Nothando said:
"I went to my doctor and he gave me two injections, medication and an ointment to apply on the eyebrows. It took me two weeks to recover. It was so painful I even went to hospital."
