Global site navigation

“Took Me 2 Weeks to Recover”: Young Woman Shows Allergic Reaction to Eyebrow Tinting
People

“Took Me 2 Weeks to Recover”: Young Woman Shows Allergic Reaction to Eyebrow Tinting

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A woman took to TikTok to share with users of the app the experience she had when she tinted her brows
  • As seen in her video, tinting her eyebrows resulted in the young lady suffering from a nasty rash
  • People in the comment section shared that they would not get their brows done for fear of getting the same bad results

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Woman gets her eyebrows tinted.
A young lady showed the disastrous aftermath of her tinted eyebrows. Images: @nothando_ii
Source: TikTok

A young woman literally suffered for beauty when her eyebrow tint gave her an allergic reaction.

Nothando Shabangu shared a video on her TikTok account (@nothando_ii) showing the devasting result of her eyebrows. In the video, Nothando seems to have fine pimples or a rash surrounding her eyebrows where the tinting occurred.

The aspiring deejay also shows a close-up picture of her face, and viewers can see her swollen eyes, possibly linked to the allergic reaction. The video then cuts to a clip of Nothando getting her brows done and what she looked like after the beauty process.

Read also

"Yoh, she cried": Mother shares video of daughter's friends not showing up to birthday party

Nothando writes in the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Tinted eyebrows did me dirty."

Watch the video below:

Social media users share their concerns about eyebrow tinting

Nothando's video shocked a few people in the comment section. Netizens also shared messages of support for the young lady.

@cassiejaylove cautioned everyone:

"Patch tests are so important!"

@beverlymbaly asked Nothando if she had gone to the doctor and felt better. She replied:

"Yes, I went to my doctor and he said I must never do it again because I won’t be that lucky."

@shestaati thought twice about getting their brows tinted:

"I want this so badly, but this is what I am afraid of. I have too many allergies."

When @miemie_eee asked how she healed, Nothando said:

"I went to my doctor and he gave me two injections, medication and an ointment to apply on the eyebrows. It took me two weeks to recover. It was so painful I even went to hospital."

Read also

"The reviews scare me": Woman's R598 Takealot mini stepper gets the internet talking

Lash tech glues woman's eye shut

In a related beauty story, Briefly News reported about a woman who needed to rush to an eye specialist after her eye was glued shut after attempting to get individual lashes removed.

In the video, Lebo (@leboo_ra) is seen with one of her eyes completely closed, with thick, dried-up white glue along the opening of her eyelid.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel