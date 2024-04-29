A South African woman named Lebo posted a TikTok video showing the aftermath of a botched lash removal

A lash technician accidentally used glue instead of remover, gluing Lebo's eye shut

The video sparked concern online, with viewers expressing shock and wishing Lebo a speedy recovery

A woman had to rush to a specialist after her eye was glued shut by a lash tech. Image: @leboo_ra

One Mzansi woman suffered for beauty- literally.

Lash tech glues woman's eye shut

A TikTok video shows how she needed to rush to an eye specialist after her eye was glued shut after attempting to get individual lashes removed.

In the video, Lebo (@leboo_ra) is seen with one of her eyes completely closed, with thick, dried-up white glue along the opening of her eyelid.

The specialist is seen working hard to carefully remove the dry glue and treat the young woman's eye.

"The lady used an eyelash glue on my eye instead of individual eyelash remover," Lebo said in her caption.

Lebo also indicated that the lash tech was distracted while talking with other people in the salon and took the wrong product (glue), and used it on her eye without checking.

Lash mishap leaves SA stressed

The video garnered many views and comments from concerned netizens who expressed shock and confusion at the woman's unfortunate experience.

Omni Powered Beauty commented:

"Please tell me how one commits that type of mistake?"

Masego commented:

"Name and shame ."

Jasmine Shindinge responded:

"I’m sorry my baby. Yohhh. I hope you didn’t experience any damage and physical trauma ."

vanessamokoena said:

"My eyes literally got teary just by watching ‍♀️. Tjo Aowa."

Hangwi Mo commented:

"I never ignore signs. As I cancel my eyelash appointment ."

___lelomo___ replied:

"Yhoo hleI hope you're okay ❤️."

Miss Linah said:

"Jeso Modimo sefapano, will I ever put on lashes?? ‍♀️‍♀️Hope you good mama ❤️."

Likco❤️ replied:

"New fear unlocked ."

Woman shares lash extension disaster in TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported on a TikTokker, who goes by the handle @ministunna_, sharing the harrowing experience of having a bad reaction to an eyelash extension she had done.

The video was posted showing her eyes going bright red following the extensions. Her eyelash technician recommended eye drops to stop the itching, but they caused an allergic reaction before she decided to remove the extensions.

