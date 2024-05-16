Old money style guide for men: wardrobe tips & timeless charm

In the dynamic world of fashion, some trends transcend time, while others, like the old-money aesthetic for men, stand as solid pillars of style. These aesthetics include certain items and clothes that mimic wealthy and classic fashion. Old money style is a combination of luxury, discretion, and elegance. It is characterised by elegance, minimalism, simple cuts, and a subdued colour palette.

Men adhering to the old money style are aware that investing in superior, high-quality pieces is a strategy that saves both money and effort over time. Photo: @Men's Flair (modified by author)

The old money aesthetic emphasizes quality rather than quantity, classic, well-tailored clothing, and a commitment to good manners and social grace. However, it is not about wearing expensive clothes but looking stylish and sophisticated without appearing arrogant.

What is the old money style?

This aesthetic embraces classic wardrobe staples that stand the test of time, like a crisp white button-down shirt or a well-tailored blazer. It is sophisticated and timeless, and instead of bold patterns or flashy logos, the style leans towards understated luxury.

Old money style is about the subtle details, which gives rise to simplicity, a lifestyle of quality, fast-fashion statements and tradition over trendy. The aesthetic embraces a more refined, restrained, and quiet approach to fashion and is more vintage.

Old money shoes

Shoes are an essential aspect of the old money style for men, and a quality pair of suede or leather desert boots, loafers, or well-kept canvas sneakers are a great choice. These shoes offer a relaxed style and timeless elegance and seamlessly bridge the gap between formal and informal. Your shoes should exude the same timeless elegance and sophistication that define this classic style.

Old money accessories

Accessories are the final touches that complete old money style aesthetic. Some of these accessories include a sleek, understated watch, which is a symbol of timeless elegance. Also, a high-quality leather belt, a briefcase, cufflinks, and tie clips express individuality while still adhering to the classic style.

A sleek, understated watch is a symbol of timeless elegance. Photo: @Mr Porter (modified by author)

Old money suits

In old money style, a great suit complements your body’s unique shape and size, creating a polished, confident look. Bespoke tailoring is the pinnacle of suit craftsmanship, and you also need to choose classic colours such as navy, charcoal grey and medium to dark shades of brown. For patterns, choose subtle choices like herringbone, pinstripes or classic checks.

Old money shirts

Shirts reflect understated elegance and an unwavering pursuit of sartorial excellence. They embody formality within the old-money style and are a go-to choice for formal events and refined gatherings.

What is the old money aesthetic?

Old money aesthetic is more than just a fashion trend; it is your key to achieving an air of distinction and understated refinement. It represents a set of core values and principles that have transcended generations, characterised by timeless elegance. Therefore, embracing this style means understanding that true luxury is preserving timeless traditions and values, as seen in this old-money style guide for men.

Who started the old money style?

Old money can be traced back to the 19th century and is associated with elite and wealthy families, especially those who have held their wealth for generations. In contrast, new money is for those who have acquired wealth more recently, often through quick ventures such as business. Over time, this aesthetic has become associated with a lifestyle that exudes class and sophistication.

However, Ralph Lauren is widely credited with popularising the 'old money' aesthetics in fashion. Ralph is an American fashion designer who runs the Ralph Lauren Corporation, one of the world’s most successful fashion empires.

Old money style is a combination of luxury, discretion, and elegance. Photo: @The Fashionisto (modified by author)

What are the rules for old money aesthetics?

Old money style is characterised by certain elements and rules that distinguish it from other styles in fashion. These include:

1. Classic cuts

Old money aesthetics entails well-tailored and classic clothes. Avoid logos, patterns, cut-outs, extravagant details or unnecessary embellishments.

2. High-quality fabrics

Old money loves quality fabrics such as cotton, wool, tweed or cashmere.

3. Minimalism

In the old money style, quantity does not count; quality does. Subtle colours form the base for many outfits.

4. Discreet branding

Old money style values modesty and discretion. The outfits have no flashy colours or big logos.

Characteristics of old money style

Old money style embraces clean lines, classic silhouettes, and timeless pieces that can be worn for years without going out of style. Here are some of the characteristics of this aesthetic style:

1. Neutral colours

These styles are available in neutral colours such as grey, black, white, beige, and navy. These colours are versatile and elegant, offering a timeless style.

2. Quality over quantity

The style embraces high-quality materials and impeccable craftsmanship. Focus on high-quality pieces that can be worn for years. Men adhering to the old money style are aware that investing in superior, high-quality pieces is a strategy that saves both money and effort over time.

True elegance comes not from what is currently on trend but from what is ageless. Photo: @Augustman (modified by author)

3. Classic cuts

Old money style emphasises well-tailored and timeless cuts and silhouettes. Designers incorporate elements like A-line skirts and structured blazers in their collections. Therefore, look for styles that are tailored to your body shape.

4. Polished appearance

Well-fitted clothing defines old money style, which goes hand in hand with good manners and proper etiquette. Also, avoid tight-fitting or baggy outfits for a more polished and refined look.

What are some of the old money style brands?

Some brands deal with old money outfits and other accessories from various budgets. These brands include:

1. Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is an iconic American brand that was established in 1967. The brand embodies the quintessential American style and offers affordable pieces that suit the old money aesthetic. It is synonymous with smartly tailored shirts, cable-knit sweaters, and boat shoes.

2. Chanel

Chanel is a French luxury fashion house founded in Paris in 1910 by Coco Chanel. The brand focuses on timeless designs and classic silhouettes. It is famous for its classic handbags and signature tweed suits.

Old money style embraces classic wardrobe staples that stand the test of time. Photo: @Men's Flair (modified by author)

3. Brooks Brothers

Brook Brothers is an American high-end luxury fashion company founded in 1818 and has a rich history of being the oldest and most legendary brand in the United States. Since its inception, the brand has outfitted numerous US presidents and notable figures.

4. Loro Piana

Loro Piana is an Italian company specialising in clothing and textile products. It is one of the world’s largest cashmere manufacturers. The company produces luxury goods using the finest, rarest raw materials.

5. Hermes

Hermes is a French design house founded by Thierry Hermes on June 15, 1837, specialising in lifestyle accessories, leather goods, jewellery and other accessories. The brand boasts iconic bags and silk scarves that never fail to turn heads.

What are the colours of old money clothes?

Grey, navy blue, beige, white, and tan are ideal for old-money styling. They give an elegant and timeless look that does not heavily rely on bold or flashy colours.

What is the old money style manner?

The old money style is sophisticated and timeless. It embraces classic wardrobe staples that stand the test of time. It is like the preppy style but more subdued in colour and pattern.

Bespoke tailoring is the pinnacle of suit craftsmanship. Photo: @SenseOrient (modified by author)

How does old money behave?

People with old money habits are unlikely to spend it spontaneously. Their habits usually involve scheduled and well-thought-out activities and place practicality above convenience.

What is the old money lifestyle?

This lifestyle exudes permanence and enduring sophistication. It emphasises that luxury is not extravagance but the preservation of timeless traditions and values.

What is the personality of old money people?

Etiquette, manners, and class are elements that old-money people have mastered. They also focus on legacy and long-term thinking rather than growing their wealth quickly.

The old money style confirms that the classics never go out of fashion despite the rapidly changing trends. True elegance comes not from what is currently on trend but from what is ageless.

