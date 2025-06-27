A Johannesburg content creator @bigmankg gave shoppers at a supermarket the choice between R1000 cash or one minute to fill up a trolley with groceries for free

One lucky woman chose the trolley challenge and managed to grab R2700 worth of groceries including meat, cereals, and fish fingers in just 60 seconds

The viral video attracted over 2000 comments from South Africans begging the generous content creator to visit their local areas for a chance to participate

A woman struck gold when she chose to take on a one-minute trolley challenge instead of accepting R1000 cash from a popular Johannesburg content creator.

@bigmankg, known for his random acts of kindness around South Africa, approached shoppers at a local supermarket on 7 June with an interesting proposition that had everyone making quick decisions about money versus groceries.

The video shows the content creator approaching different women in the store with his generous offer. While some shoppers chose the guaranteed R1000 cash, one brave woman decided to test her shopping skills against the clock.

The challenge began with the woman grabbing a trolley and sprinting through the aisles with @bigmankg helping her along the way. She quickly filled her trolley with smart choices including multiple boxes of cereals, peanut butter, custard, various meat trays, fish fingers, and chicken nuggets. The content creator assisted by throwing items into the trolley while encouraging her to keep moving through the store.

When the minute was up, the final tally showed she had managed to collect R2700 worth of groceries, making her choice to skip the R1000 cash a brilliant decision. The woman's strategic shopping and quick thinking paid off as she walked away with nearly three times the value of the original cash offer.

Acts of kindness spread joy

Throughout the video, @bigmankg also encountered other shoppers who recognised him from his social media content. True to his generous nature, he handed out cash to these followers as well, spreading joy and blessings to multiple people during his supermarket visit.

His approach of randomly helping South Africans has made him a beloved figure online, with many people hoping to bump into him during their daily errands.

Mzansi reacts with excitement and hope

The viral video generated massive engagement with thousands of reactions and over 2000 comments from viewers:

@MeganJayde calculated the savings:

"The three boxes of fish fingers costs 1 million, so she definitely scored."

@mbonysen found humour in a classic South African moment:

"Is it a snake, a true South African woman."

@SelinaNaidoo shared her strategy:

"Filling my trolley, straight to the diapers and formula aisle."

@KT revealed her game plan:

"Appliances aisle, that's where I will run to."

@SETH021 expressed the universal hope:

"Not me waiting forever to meet this guy in the shops."

@youngkhalifa made a location request:

"Please come to Morena Mall in Mafikeng North West, the people will appreciate it."

@Anneen shared her dreams:

"I would be so blessed if that could happen to me one day."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

