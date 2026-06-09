A Cape Town woman sent Mzansi into a collective spiral after posting an Instagram video on 2 June 2026 about the Clicks unicorn logo. Nicolette Fernandes said she had always thought it was a horse, and once she saw the horn, she could not let it go.

A picture of a Clicks store and one of Nicolette Fernandes. Images: Mimosa Mall and Nicolette Fernandes

Source: UGC

She needed answers, and she wanted them straight from the Clicks owner. The video struck a nerve because millions of South Africans had been walking past that logo their entire lives without registering what it actually was.

The story behind the horn nobody noticed

The unicorn has been part of the Clicks identity since the very beginning. Jack Goldin opened the first Clicks store in St. George’s Street, Cape Town, in 1968. According to a widely shared account, Goldin chose the unicorn for his young daughter, who was completely taken with the magical creature at the time. The name Clicks reportedly came from the family dining table, where Goldin wanted something short that would simply click with shoppers.

His vision was inspired by the American drugstore model, which shaped the brand’s focus on competitive pricing and gave rise to the original slogan “You Pay Less at Clicks.”

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The comments on Fernandes’s video were just as entertaining as the rant. One person questioned why the SPAR logo has a tree. Another said South Africans had not actually been paying less at Clicks in years. Someone else suggested the clicking sound was just the pharmacy padlock stopping people from stealing the meds.

Today, Clicks runs more than 990 stores across Southern Africa, all of them carrying a unicorn that most of the country apparently mistook for a horse.

Watch the video here:

More stories involving Clicks

A content creator plugged social media users with a massive markdown special on premium Revlon hair tools at a Clicks store in Pretoria.

A Mzansi man’s R1 451 Clicks bill for toiletries left Mzansi lost for words, and sparked hilarious reactions on TikTok.

South African healthcare, personal care, and beauty retail chain Clicks received a huge thumbs up when the country's First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, was spotted shopping in one of the stores.

Source: Briefly News